Missguided - has been bought out of administration by Frasers (LON:FRAS) not Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold).

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - revenue guidance for this year is reduced, but little change to guidance for heavy losses. This looks a basket case to me, but probably has enough cash to keep going for maybe another 2 years?

On Beach group (LON:OTB) - I check out its interims to 3/2022. Still impacted by omicron, it only reached breakeven in H1. The future's looking more bright though. Could be quite good, but lots of travel shares look cheap now, so I'd be inclined to look at a few, and maybe buy small positions in several? Balance sheet is adequate, but it's good to see customer deposits ring-fenced in a trust account.

Victorian Plumbing (LON:VIC) - I have a quick look at recent interims for this bathroom supplies eCommerce business. Can't make up my mind whether it's any good or not.

