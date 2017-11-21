Small Cap Value Report (Wed 10 Jan 2018) - QUIZ, SDRY, MOSB, SHOE, TUNE, COG, ZTF
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Please see the article header above, which shows the companies I intend reporting on today - quite a lot to cover, so it would be helpful if we could keep reader requests to a minimum.
FCA review of CFDs
This is an interesting RNS. It's the FCA's findings from its review of CFD/Spread Bet companies. The prices of spread bet company shares have dipped this morning in response to this report, which is critical of the sector, although it doesn't name the worst offenders.
What puzzled me is that, at the start of this RNS from the FCA it says;
We recently carried out a review of the CFD market. It looked at where firms offer these complex, high-risk instruments to retail customers on either an advisory or discretionary (including limited power of attorney) portfolio management basis.
As far as I'm aware, the vast majority of CFD/Spread Bet accounts are execution-only, hence would not fall within the scope of this review. Therefore, maybe it's a storm in a teacup, and could be a buying opportunity? There are some nice dividend yields available, e.g. with IG Group (LON:IGG) it yields just over 4.5%, and CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) (in which I have a very small long position) yields about 5.0% currently. These companies have very strong balance sheets too.
The FCA is very critical of the processes, but short of any draconian penalties, it's difficult to see how this will actually harm earnings at these companies.
Crypto-currencies (again!)
Spread bet companies must be coining it in (geddit?!!) with crypto-currencies. I know personally that I've handed wads of money to IG on a plate, punting unsuccessfully on Bitcoin (no current position). I've now given that up as a bad job.
The trouble with these ridiculous crypto-currencies, is that they're so volatile that you just constantly get stopped out, if you punt on them via spread bets. So they're ideal (i.e. highly profitable) instruments for the spread bet companies to offer to clients, as the provider is usually the big winner, scooping profits from people who are long or short, as prices violently spike up & down. Both long & short punters tend to have very strong opinions on the value (or not) of crypto-currencies,…
Hi I'm interested in Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) , in case that tickles a fancy. Cheers
In reply to Paul Scott, post #5
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) - Muppets!
Yep - I missed it "Notice of Results and Trading update" is the underlying title.
A valid mistake?
An attempt to delay investors reading the not so great news?
Hopefully a valid mistake.
Hi Paul,
If you're looking at Quiz and Superdry, maybe a quick look at Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) trading update? Results seem flat on lfl basis blaming challenging consumer backdrop and lower footfall. They give an estimated profit which is nice to see though lower than market expectations.
They seem to have a healthy cash balance and wonder whether the generous dividends will continue?
Thanks
James
If time allows, your thoughts on the (very brief) trading statement from Focusrite (LON:TUNE) today? Thanks!
Good Morning Paul, I would be interest in your review of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) update today, looks like things are still going well.
Hi paul please could you cover £ZOTE or £EMAN? Thanks
Sorry Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) or £EMAN
In reply to James RH, post #8
Apologies hit the wrong button by mistake meant to thumbs up doh
Hi Paul,
Would welcome your thoughts on AAZ. Stockopedia has it listed as a super stock and results are due on the 16/01.
Kind regards
In reply to ppdrs, post #9
I don't know if Focusrite (LON:TUNE) prefer to under-promise and over-deliver but there's not much meat in their trading statement. OTOH at least there aren't any nasty surprises.
Also Burford Capital (LON:BUR) put out a statement covering their new investments and the large, sequential growth which this implies. They also indicate that it's in the nature of their business that they cannot give an actual trading statement. Definitely an interesting company with potential.
Paul,
On 27/2/17 you commented on Dialight (LON:DIA) It seems your analysis was spot on: Today I spotted an RNS sneaked out at 0824 on Monday, we have had a Trading Update (profits warning) and immediate resignation of CEO. Graham was equally unimpressed on 24/7/17. I am not asking for any further comment, just flagging it up for any lucky holders.
Regards, Seadoc
Paul - when looking at Superdry (LON:SDRY) it might be interesting to compare to the Ted Baker (LON:TED) short trading update also issued today. The market has reacted very positively to it, while negatively to the Superdry (LON:SDRY) one. I’m a bit puzzled by this as they are v similar businesses with similar strategy and profitability and both just announced they are are trading ‘in line’ with expectations. Superdry (LON:SDRY) seems to be growing faster (though has made losses on FX hedging in the first half). I’m sure I must be missing something - hoping you can tell me what!
In reply to James RH, post #8
Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) shares are down 15% seems quite harsh as forecast looks negative anyway, dividend is very attractive if it can be maintained. Ted Baker (LON:TED) had a good Christmas so some clothes retailers are doing alright.
In reply to herbie47, post #18
I agree Herbie,
15% does seem harsh. Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) is still highly cash generative with plenty of cash in the bank. Divis are barely if at all covered however with the cash on the balance sheet reckon they'll keep the divis going.
It seems that Aug to Nov, while broadly flat in lfl sales, indicated nothing untoward and they only seem to have had a bad December from lower footfall. Outlook statement appears negative but like you say, other clothing retailers are upbeat.
I'm tempted to have a nibble at them at these prices.
James
In reply to seadoc, post #16
Seadoc,
To be fair to Dialight (LON:DIA) the RNS was released at 7.00 am. I am wondering whether their current manufacturing problems will enable Luceco (LON:LUCE) to increase their share of the LED market at Dialight's expense?
I hold Luceco (LON:LUCE)
Robin
Hi,
Apologies if someone has already flagged up this crazy story!
An iced tea company in the states (Long Island Iced Tea Corp) changed its name to “LONG BLOCKCHAIN” and its shares spiked by as much as 500%
www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/12/iced-tea-company-changes-name-to-long-blockchain-stock-immediately-skyrockets
could a crash in crypto, result in a wider stock market crash bringing down equities with it? whats peoples opinion: would the 2 be related or not have much of a effect on equities.
In reply to bsharman, post #21
Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) did the same shares went up 10x, crazy or what.
Good spot Paul on this point regarding the FCA CFD review "on either an advisory or discretionary (including limited power of attorney) portfolio management basis", I hadn't realised this when I quickly reviewed it earlier.
Note IG Group (LON:IGG) have commented (part of longer statement): "IG welcomes the FCA's review on the provision and distribution of CFD products to clients on an advisory or discretionary basis. IG does not offer advisory or discretionary services for CFD products and has terminated its very small number of relationships with distributors who offer our CFD product on a discretionary or advisory basis to retail clients within the UK and EU. IG believes that it complies with the applicable rules and FCA guidance and that this review has no new financial implications for IG's business."
Disclosure: Long £PLUS
In reply to robin66, post #20
Robin,
Thanks. At the risk of incurring the "Wrath of Ed" I also subscribe to Sharescope, does a brilliant job of plotting my losses. About 6 months ago they changed the news from a daily download to a searchable database (bit more like Stocko). I set up a screen for RNS "out of hours". RNS 2021B was flagged up as issued at 08.24 but just checked and though titled "Directorate change, Trading update and outlook" it does contain in print so small I missed it the introduction:
"The headline for the Dialight plc announcement released on 8 January 2018 at 7:00am under RNS No 1643B should read Directorate change, Trading update and Outlook.
The announcement text is unchanged and is reproduced in full below."
My mistake and thanks for pointing it out, So much for my cunning plan of searching for late RNSs.
As to your question about Luceco (LON:LUCE) I leave that to others, better qualified, to answer.
Seadoc