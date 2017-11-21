Small Cap Value Report (Wed 10 Jan 2018) - QUIZ, SDRY, MOSB, SHOE, TUNE, COG, ZTF

Tuesday, Jan 09 2018 by
25 comments
17

Good morning, it's Paul here.

Please see the article header above, which shows the companies I intend reporting on today - quite a lot to cover, so it would be helpful if we could keep reader requests to a minimum.


FCA review of CFDs

This is an interesting RNS. It's the FCA's findings from its review of CFD/Spread Bet companies. The prices of spread bet company shares have dipped this morning in response to this report, which is critical of the sector, although it doesn't name the worst offenders.

What puzzled me is that, at the start of this RNS from the FCA it says;

We recently carried out a review of the CFD market. It looked at where firms offer these complex, high-risk instruments to retail customers on either an advisory or discretionary (including limited power of attorney) portfolio management basis.


As far as I'm aware, the vast majority of CFD/Spread Bet accounts are execution-only, hence would not fall within the scope of this review. Therefore, maybe it's a storm in a teacup, and could be a buying opportunity? There are some nice dividend yields available, e.g. with IG Group (LON:IGG) it yields just over 4.5%, and CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) (in which I have a very small long position) yields about 5.0% currently. These companies have very strong balance sheets too.

The FCA is very critical of the processes, but short of any draconian penalties, it's difficult to see how this will actually harm earnings at these companies.


Crypto-currencies (again!)

Spread bet companies must be coining it in (geddit?!!) with crypto-currencies. I know personally that I've handed wads of money to IG on a plate, punting unsuccessfully on Bitcoin (no current position). I've now given that up as a bad job.

The trouble with these ridiculous crypto-currencies, is that they're so volatile that you just constantly get stopped out, if you punt on them via spread bets. So they're ideal (i.e. highly profitable) instruments for the spread bet companies to offer to clients, as the provider is usually the big winner, scooping profits from people who are long or short, as prices violently spike up & down. Both long & short punters tend to have very strong opinions on the value (or not) of crypto-currencies,…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
17 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


QUIZ plc is United Kingdom-based global women's wear brand company. The Company is focused on providing occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds and offers clothing, footwear and accessories. The Company’s occasion wear provides maxi and mini dresses, matching tops and bottoms, and footwear, bags and other accessories that are designed to complement a particular outfit. The Company’s dressy casual is designed to provide the latest on-trend clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that have a glamorous edge. In addition, the Company’s products includes denim, playsuits, shirts, tops and skirts. The Company also provides a range of outerwear such as faux fur jackets, parkas and biker jackets. Footwear offers dune River Island, missguided and ASOS. The Company’s brand operates in 19 countries through 65 international franchise stores, concessions and wholesale partners. more »

LSE Price
150p
Change
 
Mkt Cap (£m)
186.3
P/E (fwd)
19.8
Yield (fwd)
1.2
StockRank
Analyze LON:QUIZ's Stock Report »
QUIZ (LON:QUIZ LON:QUIZ)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is QUIZ fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


25 Comments on this Article show/hide all

lemonjar 8:41am 6 of 25

Hi I'm interested in Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) , in case that tickles a fancy. Cheers
| Link | Share
matylda 8:58am 7 of 25
1

In reply to Paul Scott, post #5

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) - Muppets!

Yep - I missed it "Notice of Results and Trading update" is the underlying title.

A valid mistake?

An attempt to delay investors reading the not so great news?

Hopefully a valid mistake.
| Link | Share
James RH 9:25am 8 of 25
1

Hi Paul,

If you're looking at Quiz and Superdry, maybe a quick look at Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) trading update? Results seem flat on lfl basis blaming challenging consumer backdrop and lower footfall. They give an estimated profit which is nice to see though lower than market expectations.

They seem to have a healthy cash balance and wonder whether the generous dividends will continue?

Thanks

James
| Link | Share | 2 replies
ppdrs 9:40am 9 of 25
2

If time allows, your thoughts on the (very brief) trading statement from Focusrite (LON:TUNE) today? Thanks!
| Link | Share | 1 reply
herbie47 9:53am 10 of 25

Good Morning Paul, I would be interest in your review of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) update today, looks like things are still going well.
| Link | Share
mammyoko 9:55am 11 of 25

Hi paul please could you cover £ZOTE or £EMAN? Thanks
| Link | Share
mammyoko 9:56am 12 of 25

Sorry Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) or £EMAN
| Link | Share
clarea 10:11am 13 of 25
1

In reply to James RH, post #8

Apologies hit the wrong button by mistake meant to thumbs up doh
| Link | Share
brentpease 10:24am 14 of 25

Hi Paul,

Would welcome your thoughts on AAZ. Stockopedia has it listed as a super stock and results are due on the 16/01.

Kind regards
| Link | Share
Damian Cannon 11:00am 15 of 25
2

In reply to ppdrs, post #9

I don't know if Focusrite (LON:TUNE) prefer to under-promise and over-deliver but there's not much meat in their trading statement. OTOH at least there aren't any nasty surprises.

Also Burford Capital (LON:BUR) put out a statement covering their new investments and the large, sequential growth which this implies. They also indicate that it's in the nature of their business that they cannot give an actual trading statement. Definitely an interesting company with potential.
Blog: Ambling Randomly
| Link | Share
seadoc 11:05am 16 of 25
1

Paul,

On 27/2/17 you commented on Dialight (LON:DIA) It seems your analysis was spot on: Today I spotted an RNS sneaked out at 0824 on Monday, we have had a Trading Update (profits warning) and immediate resignation of CEO. Graham was equally unimpressed on 24/7/17. I am not asking for any further comment, just flagging it up for any lucky holders.

Regards, Seadoc

 
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Trigger14 11:09am 17 of 25
1

Paul - when looking at Superdry (LON:SDRY) it might be interesting to compare to the Ted Baker (LON:TED) short trading update also issued today. The market has reacted very positively to it, while negatively to the Superdry (LON:SDRY) one. I’m a bit puzzled by this as they are v similar businesses with similar strategy and profitability and both just announced they are are trading ‘in line’ with expectations. Superdry (LON:SDRY) seems to be growing faster (though has made losses on FX hedging in the first half). I’m sure I must be missing something - hoping you can tell me what!
Blog: Quality Share Surfer
| Link | Share
herbie47 11:15am 18 of 25

In reply to James RH, post #8

Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) shares are down 15% seems quite harsh as forecast looks negative anyway, dividend is very attractive if it can be maintained. Ted Baker (LON:TED) had a good Christmas so some clothes retailers are doing alright.

| Link | Share | 1 reply
James RH 52 mins ago 19 of 25

In reply to herbie47, post #18

I agree Herbie,

15% does seem harsh. Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) is still highly cash generative with plenty of cash in the bank. Divis are barely if at all covered however with the cash on the balance sheet reckon they'll keep the divis going.

It seems that Aug to Nov, while broadly flat in lfl sales, indicated nothing untoward and they only seem to have had a bad December from lower footfall. Outlook statement appears negative but like you say, other clothing retailers are upbeat.

I'm tempted to have a nibble at them at these prices.

James
| Link | Share
robin66 46 mins ago 20 of 25

In reply to seadoc, post #16

Seadoc,
To be fair to Dialight (LON:DIA) the RNS was released at 7.00 am. I am wondering whether their current manufacturing problems will enable Luceco (LON:LUCE) to increase their share of the LED market at Dialight's expense?

I hold Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Robin

| Link | Share | 1 reply
bsharman 34 mins ago 21 of 25
1

Hi,

Apologies if someone has already flagged up this crazy story!

An iced tea company in the states (Long Island Iced Tea Corp) changed its name to “LONG BLOCKCHAIN” and its shares spiked by as much as 500%

www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/12/iced-tea-company-changes-name-to-long-blockchain-stock-immediately-skyrockets

| Link | Share | 1 reply
vik2001 22 mins ago 22 of 25

could a crash in crypto, result in a wider stock market crash bringing down equities with it? whats peoples opinion: would the 2 be related or not have much of a effect on equities.
| Link | Share
herbie47 18 mins ago 23 of 25

In reply to bsharman, post #21

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) did the same shares went up 10x, crazy or what.
| Link | Share
clouds 9 mins ago 24 of 25

Good spot Paul on this point regarding the FCA CFD review "on either an advisory or discretionary (including limited power of attorney) portfolio management basis", I hadn't realised this when I quickly reviewed it earlier.

Note IG Group (LON:IGG) have commented (part of longer statement): "IG welcomes the FCA's review on the provision and distribution of CFD products to clients on an advisory or discretionary basis. IG does not offer advisory or discretionary services for CFD products and has terminated its very small number of relationships with distributors who offer our CFD product on a discretionary or advisory basis to retail clients within the UK and EU. IG believes that it complies with the applicable rules and FCA guidance and that this review has no new financial implications for IG's business."

Disclosure: Long £PLUS
| Link | Share
seadoc 8 mins ago 25 of 25

In reply to robin66, post #20

Robin,

Thanks. At the risk of incurring the "Wrath of Ed" I also subscribe to Sharescope, does a brilliant job of plotting my losses. About 6 months ago they changed the news from a daily download to a searchable database (bit more like Stocko). I set up a screen for RNS "out of hours". RNS 2021B was flagged up as issued at 08.24 but just checked and though titled "Directorate change, Trading update and outlook" it does contain in print so small I missed it the introduction:

"The headline for the Dialight plc announcement released on 8 January 2018 at 7:00am under RNS No 1643B should read Directorate change, Trading update and Outlook.

The announcement text is unchanged and is reproduced in full below."

My mistake and thanks for pointing it out, So much for my cunning plan of searching for late RNSs.

As to your question about Luceco (LON:LUCE) I leave that to others, better qualified, to answer.

Seadoc
| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter

 Are QUIZ's fundamentals sound as an investment? Find out More »



About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1660
Followers
26
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis