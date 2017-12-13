Small Cap Value Report (Wed 13 Dec 2017) - placeholder
(posted the night before)
Good morning! It's Paul here.
It's going to be a more relaxed writing day today. I'm still reeling, after having to write 6 sections by 10am yesterday, which nearly killed me! I'm 50 next birthday, so maybe it's time to slow down a bit, on several levels?!
As you know, I'm not a morning person. I have a London meeting after lunch. So the plan for today is to write a couple of sections here in the morning, then a couple more sections in the later afternoon/evening.
Hope that's OK. Best wishes, Paul.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.