Small Cap Value Report (Wed 13 Dec 2017) - placeholder

(posted the night before)

Good morning! It's Paul here.

It's going to be a more relaxed writing day today. I'm still reeling, after having to write 6 sections by 10am yesterday, which nearly killed me! I'm 50 next birthday, so maybe it's time to slow down a bit, on several levels?!

As you know, I'm not a morning person. I have a London meeting after lunch. So the plan for today is to write a couple of sections here in the morning, then a couple more sections in the later afternoon/evening.

Hope that's OK. Best wishes, Paul.



