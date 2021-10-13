Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Wednesday.



Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) - stellar H1 profits announced, and another upgrade for FY 02/2022. Car dealers are experiencing a profits bonanza, due to very high used car margins (driven by a shortage of supply). VTU is striking in that it has a particularly strong balance sheet, with NTAV now actually above the share price. Even allowing for profits next year more than halving, this share still looks cheap.

Jack's section:

Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) - solid results, perhaps better than the market might have feared in light of widely reported supply chain issues. Trading in line with expectations of FY22 revenue of £156.6m and PBT of £7.3m. Strong levels of inventory ahead of peak trading period. More detailed interims due out in November.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - another niche ecommerce operator (although this one is omni-channel and its physical store estate plays a key role). There are ongoing concerns over its pricing power and long term profit potential but trading is positive and ahead of expectations. As with G4M, Europe is proving tricky.

Brickability (LON:BRCK) - Revenue and adjusted EBITDA up strongly at this building materials supplier, which is unsurprising given recent reports regarding heightened demand. Cost pressures too, and driver shortages, so it's a dynamic situation but overall positive.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are…