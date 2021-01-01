Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday. Today's report is now finished.

It's my last day in Malta unfortunately. Although with so many RNSs to report on here, it's been more work than holiday! Mind you, waking up to this view (below), who's complaining?! (not me). And of course the weather this morning is already "scorchio!"



Agenda -

It's ludicrously busy again for updates/results today - we've already listed 14 companies on our GoogleDoc where Jack & I draft sections. So we're not going to be able to cover everything. We'll try to pick the more interesting updates (e.g. above & below expectations). If you're going to request us to look at a company in the comments below, then it helps if you explain why you think a company is worth looking at, as there's lots of other stuff competing for our attention today! By all means post your own reviews of results/updates too, we welcome that.

Paul's Section:

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) (I hold) - results for FY 06/2021 look OK, but nothing special. Balance sheet seems fine, after an equity fundraising last year. Modest divis. Overall, I'm neutral. Probably priced about right?

Panoply Holdings (LON:TPX) - a strong trading update, ahead of expectations. This share is expensive, on a high PER, but that seems justified by strong performance. Very strong order intake in particular.

Hornby (LON:HRN) - bit of a mixed trading update - strong order book (no figures provided), but as I would expect it also mentions potential supply chain problems. Overall, it's been turned around from basket case into generating a modest profit, but it's difficult to see much upside for shareholders, especially as the top 2 own 91% of the company, so minority shareholders are completely at their mercy - inherently risky.

Deepverge (LON:DVRG) - a very quick review of loss-making interims. Too speculative for me.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) - as with other car dealers, business is booming (for now). Strong full year guidance. Looks cheap.

Surgical Innovations (LON:SUN) - greatly reduced losses, due to cost-cutting. Trading around breakeven now. Balance sheet looks solid. I can't see anything to interest me here.

Science In Sport (LON:SIS) - interim results show a…