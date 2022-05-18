Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with you today. I'm (Paul) conscious that there's a big backlog from yesterday's results, so will try to make inroads into that.

Science (LON:SAG) - impressed us last year, with a series of upgrades. It issues another positive update today, with H1 20% ahead of last year's impressive H1. Looks good value to me, although with so much macro uncertainty, nobody knows what might happen. Dollar strength is helping.

380p (pre market open)

Market cap £173m

This share peaked at around 490p last autumn, and like almost all small caps, has slipped back (22% down from the peak) this year, largely irrespective of fundamental performance. I recall reporting on a series of positive updates from SAG last year, so it’s a company we like here at the SCVR - performing well, and now reasonably priced again.

What’s the latest?

Trading Update (AGM)

Relating to FY 12/2022.

The person who wrote/approved the RNS seems to have forgotten to put in a description of the business. Here is the description which it did include in the last full results published on 16 March 2022.