Science (LON:SAG) - impressed us last year, with a series of upgrades. It issues another positive update today, with H1 20% ahead of last year's impressive H1. Looks good value to me, although with so much macro uncertainty, nobody knows what might happen. Dollar strength is helping.

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) - one of our favourite value shares, so I'll continue reporting on it, despite the growth in market cap. It's a very nice update today. There are some risks, but this share remains a SCVR favourite, with a low PER, robust outlook, divis over 5%, and strong net asset backing too.

N Brown (LON:BWNG) - I explain in the reader comments section why I've dropped coverage of BWNG. Basically because I'm worried about its large/complex legal action. But mainly due to the collapse of similar business model Studio Retail - selling stuff online, to generate business for a high risk/high cost consumer lending business. After a close shave with STU, I wouldn't go near any similar business ever again. That said, if you're prepared to accept the risks, then today's trading update does come across well. [No section below]

Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) - a quick look at this blue sky medical company, to see if it has enough cash to reach regulatory approval? It seems funded into 2023, but risk:reward now looks a lot worse, given that if regulatory approval is denied for a second time, then another future fundraising could be very difficult.

Keller (LON:KLR) - mixed results so far but management expects full year results to be in line with a customary H2 weighting. The group is low margin though, and it faces pressures in a number of markets, so I’m ruling myself out. But there’s a good dividend track record and the yield is nearly 5% (covered more than 2x), potentially something to consider for income investors.

