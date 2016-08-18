Small Cap Value Report (Wed 18 Oct 2017) - to follow, depending on RNSs

Good morning!

At the suggestion of a reader, we're trying out a new system. Either me or Graham will put up a "placeholder" article in the evening, for the next day's news - trading updates & results statements, as usual.

The idea is that there's then a place for readers to post your comments on interesting RNSs from 7am onwards. In particular, if you would like me (Tue-Thu) or Graham (Mon & Fri) to cover a particular stock, then you can put in a request early on in the comments section, and if other people could click on thumbs up, then we'll focus on the requests which have the most thumbs ups. Ideally let's try to focus on the most interesting RNSs, not just humdrum results that are in line with expectations, as they're so boring for me & Graham to write-up. We like profit warnings, or excellent results where there could be good money to be made.

Also, it would be great for readers to post your own thoughts on particular results & trading updates. Especially if you know the company well, and can draw out points which the rest of us might miss.

So let's give this a try. If it works, and people like it, then we'll continue. But for now, this is a trial.

Regards, Paul.

P.S. I think Graham will be starting off the main sections tomorrow morning, as I have to prepare my legal defence for some neighbours who are suing me over a ridiculous matter (replacing skylights in my flat). So I have to prepare my legal defence, and it's taking me ages this evening, so Graham has kindly agreed to do some SCVR work in the morning, to give me more time to finish off my legal defence.









For anyone who missed it, I published a review of results for y/e 30 Jun 2017 from dotDigital (LON:DOTD) in yesterday's report. So here is the link to that. In a nutshell - lovely figures, but as with so many things in this roaring bull market, the valuation of DOTD is looking rather toppy!







