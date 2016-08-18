Small Cap Value Report (Wed 18 Oct 2017) - to follow, depending on RNSs
Good morning!
At the suggestion of a reader, we're trying out a new system. Either me or Graham will put up a "placeholder" article in the evening, for the next day's news - trading updates & results statements, as usual.
The idea is that there's then a place for readers to post your comments on interesting RNSs from 7am onwards. In particular, if you would like me (Tue-Thu) or Graham (Mon & Fri) to cover a particular stock, then you can put in a request early on in the comments section, and if other people could click on thumbs up, then we'll focus on the requests which have the most thumbs ups. Ideally let's try to focus on the most interesting RNSs, not just humdrum results that are in line with expectations, as they're so boring for me & Graham to write-up. We like profit warnings, or excellent results where there could be good money to be made.
Also, it would be great for readers to post your own thoughts on particular results & trading updates. Especially if you know the company well, and can draw out points which the rest of us might miss.
So let's give this a try. If it works, and people like it, then we'll continue. But for now, this is a trial.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. I think Graham will be starting off the main sections tomorrow morning, as I have to prepare my legal defence for some neighbours who are suing me over a ridiculous matter (replacing skylights in my flat). So I have to prepare my legal defence, and it's taking me ages this evening, so Graham has kindly agreed to do some SCVR work in the morning, to give me more time to finish off my legal defence.
For anyone who missed it, I published a review of results for y/e 30 Jun 2017 from dotDigital (LON:DOTD) in yesterday's report. So here is the link to that. In a nutshell - lovely figures, but as with so many things in this roaring bull market, the valuation of DOTD is looking rather toppy!
HI Paul,
I am curious where do you get your RNS feeds from? Do you have a subscription service that flags RNS of interest whenever a RNS comes out ? Currently I have to manually find RNS for each company I am interested in, which is manual and tedious. I was wondering if there is a service or aggregation app that collects and flags RNS.
Regards,
David
In reply to David Cheong, post #1
Both http://www.investegate.co.uk/index.aspx?limit=-1 and https://uk.advfn.com/common/alerts/newsalerts (and others) will email you RNSs from a list of companies you enter. advfn is often a little faster.
You can browse selected types of announcement at Investegate eg Results & Trading at https://www.investegate.co.uk/AdvancedSearch.aspx?qsArticleType=ann&qsSearchFor=S1&qsCategory=2&qsSpan=1D The categorisation is not infallible though.
In reply to MrContrarian, post #2
Cheers for the quick reply, i'll give it a shot. So far i have tried Google alerts but that is not limited to RNS but keywords and hence gives loads of non relevant updates/articles/news.
In reply to David Cheong, post #3
Hi David,
Yes I tend to use several services for emails on RNSs - Research Tree is good, but it's about 5 mins slower than advfn typically.
Also, just using the Monitor service (i.e. live streaming prices on a watchlist that you set up) is the quickest way to spot news on any company. I can quickly scan that every morning before 8am, and see immediately if there is a N flag next to any stock, click on it, and read the news.
Also, I use a handy little App on my phone called Vox Markets. This is a neat way to read RNSs of interest whilst still in bed, and if it's a quiet newsflow day, just go back to sleep lol!
Ed tells me that the new version of Stockopedia which is in development, and has been designed anew from the ground up, will blow our minds with its functionality, so I'm looking forward very much to that!
I tend to monitor about 100+ companies for newsflow, so it's a real ball-ache having to maintain about 5 or 6 different lists with different websites, and make sure that the stocks are all the same. Often there are differences, and I miss some news items because I failed to reconcile all my watchlists.
I would love there to be one central shares watchlist which could maintain itself for me - automatically importing tickers & position sizes from my SIPP, spread bet accounts, etc, and update itself in real time. Apparently brokers don't want to give up control of their client data, so my wish is not likely to be granted any time soon.
Regards, Paul.
A handy double-check is that if you have a portfolio set up in Stockopedia, simply click on 'news'. I don't think it's as timely as investegate, but it's a handy double-check if you want to see what happened in the past week for example.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Chamberlin (LON:CMH), Ubisense (LON:UBI), Atlantis Resources (LON:ARL), Oncimmune Holdings (LON:ONC), Tissue Regenix (LON:TRX), Flybe (LON:FLYB), Foxtons (LON:FOXT)
Chamberlin (CMH) trading - FY rev in line but problems with new machines in foundry increasing costs. Exp U/L profit flat YoY. F/C was for 11 fold rise in adj EPS to 19.5p.
Ubisense Group (UBI) wins £1m contract from premium German car mfr. No timescale.
Atlantis Resources (ARL) MeyGen Phase 1A is expected to formally complete its construction phase and enter into its 25-year operational phase within the coming weeks. It's only 6MW mind. Seeking talks with Govt for 80 MW of capacity to allow construction of Phase 1C.
Oncimmune (ONC) wins £900k (min) Polish contract over 3 yrs. "We anticipate the signing of a number of further agreements in Europe, and beyond, in the coming months."
Tissue Regenix Group (TRX) CEO leaves with immediate effect. No reason. Just when like your wife leaves you in the middle of the night. You didn't expect a reason did you? Chmn showers him with plaudits. "The integration of CellRight continues as planned and current trading remains in line with Board expectations."
Flybe Group (FLYB) warns on H1, exp adj pretax £5-10m (£16m). A £6m hit from extra IT cost was already announced. "Following a detailed review of aircraft maintenance, it has incurred higher than expected related costs in the first half. This reflects the drive to further improve the reliability of its aircraft...A full review of the maintenance strategy has now been launched which aims at a significant improvement of aircraft performance and costs." If the inc maintenance followed a review they must have known about it for weeks or months! Not good enough.
Foxtons (FOXT) trading in line. The 10% rise yesterday must have been the overture to this music for holder's ears. I'm short.