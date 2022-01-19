Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, in what is turning out to be a very busy week! Today's report is now finished

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - I review interim results. Poor balance sheet presentation makes it look highly geared, but it isn't once you strip out lease liabilities, confusingly shown as "borrowings". As mentioned last week, when it warned on profits, EBITDA does not translate into much profit, and the business model seems fundamentally flawed to me.

Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) - I interviewed the CEO & CFO here - audio, 25 minutes - hopefully this is a good introduction to the company, and I challenge them on product quality & customer reviews. (no section below)

Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) - H1 figures look solid, in line with expectations. But the H2 outlook is poor, with the big problem being increased marketing costs again. That results in fewer new players, and reduced profits. I'm braced for another share price fall today, which looks inevitable.

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) - a positive trading update. Very impressive growth in high margin, recurring, sticky revenues. Patent infringement legal case against the company is the fly in the ointment though.

Christie (LON:CTG) - a strong trading update, but difficult to quantify with no specific figures, and no broker research available. Looks to be family controlled. I have a stab at valuation, which looks reasonable, and it looks like market conditions for its niche might remain positive in 2022. Difficult to see much upside though.

In Style (LON:ITS) - an in line Xmas trading update, in terms of revenues. However, supply chain problems result in profit falling below expectations, so broker estimates are reduced today. It's a small player in a very crowded space, but so far is holding its own. Not something I would want to own though.

Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) - still loss-making. Still has cash, but it's almost halved in the last year. I suspect the chances of commercial success look slim now, and am stopping coverage now, unless something positive happens.

Jack's Section:

Midwich (LON:MIDW) - another profit upgrade from this audiovisual reseller, which has rebounded encouragingly from Covid disruption and is now reporting record levels of revenue and profits.…