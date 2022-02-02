Good morning!

Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - wins an impressive contract, but it's already in the forecasts. So it's helpful, but not likely to move the price much.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - a big contract win, coming on top of a positive trading update last week. This company is on a roll, and looks cheap to me.

Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) (I hold) - making it a hat-trick for positive updates from my small software holdings today. Revenues ahead of expectations, after a big contract win, but it's ploughing back the extra revenues into higher overheads, to drive growth - the right strategy in my opinion. This company looks quite special, but it's not cheap.

Chamberlin (LON:CMH) - I'm flagging the 31% discount on a placing announced today for this tiddler. I'm worried about market conditions getting a lot more difficult for fundraisings right now, so want to warn readers to be careful about holding shares with weak balance sheets, too much debt, and a funding requirement. Because you might wake up one morning and find you're being heavily diluted in a discounted fundraising, which also clobbers the share price. Do be careful!

Wynnstay (LON:WYN) - I hold - record revenue and profit ahead of expectations for the agricultural supplier. It’s been around for more than a hundred years now, and has grown dividends consecutively for the past 18 of those. Low margins and sector cyclicality are risks, but the group has a strong balance sheet and a good track record of cash generation, leaving it well-placed to consolidate in a fragmented market.

Wandisco (LON:WAND) - good Q4 means full year results should be in line. It’s heavily loss-making though and has a history of equity dilution, while broker forecasts have been reduced recently. Market cap of nearly £200m on about £8.6m of annual revenue and £37m of net losses. Perhaps sector specialists might be able to identify an opportunity, but I’m not convinced.

I see that US markets (especially tech) have put in a very powerful rally in recent days. The trouble is, we don't know yet whether a bottom has been put in, or whether this is one of the big rallies that typically punctuate bear markets, before…