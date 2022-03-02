Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Paul's Section:

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) - adj PBT guidance is raised again, from £70m to £75m, for FY 2/2022. As the outlook comments make clear, this year is a one-off bonanza, due to a shortage of supply pushing up used car margins. Next year profit is set to more than halve, but the shares look very cheap, even on future reduced profits. Great value.

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold) - interim results from yesterday look encouraging. RBG has moved back into profit, holds net cash, and is in expansion mode again. 2 new concepts have been successfully trialled. Shares have not yet reacted to the turnaround, and are barely above the placing price of 20p which refinanced the business during the pandemic. Stronger reasons than ever to be bullish here. I see 50%+ upside.

Musicmagpie (LON:MMAG) - share price is down 27% today, on wobbly outlook comments accompanying in line results for FY 11/2021. I can't see anything interesting here, and like many recent IPOs, it still looks expensive, even after plunging on a profit warning.

Jack's section:

Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) - good H1 performance, with profit and EPS up c50%. Management is certainly ambitious here, targeting £500m of revenue by FY25E and investing to grow into a £525bn global addressable market. So there is a long term opportunity. But the stock remains expensive and I’m not that comfortable with the valuation at present.

Foxtons (LON:FOXT) - revenue and profits up, while cash inflows have increased. The company is returning to dividend payments and has been buying back shares. It has also been winning market share and is positive on the outlook. Things did go wrong here, and shares remain well down on IPO levels, but this update is more positive than the languishing share price might suggest.

