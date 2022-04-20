Good morning, it's Paul & Roland on SCVR duty today.

Volex (LON:VLX) (I hold) - a reassuring update for FY 3/2022 year end. Ahead of expectations (only slightly for profits). Lots of other positive remarks, including continued ability to pass on higher costs. Supply chain disruption could even be a positive, with customers increasing forward orders for certainty of supply. Even after a 14% rise this morning, this share still looks a bargain to me.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) - trading update is in line. I'm wary of this business model.

Roland's Section:

Carr's (LON:CARR) - this agricultural feed and engineering business has underperformed the market in recent years but has a strong long-term record. Commodity market conditions put pressure on margins in H1, but this should unwind in H2. A strategic review could result in improved focus and growth potential. I can see decent value potential here.

Severfield (LON:SFR) - the structural steel group appears to be trading well with a strong order book. Full-year results are said to be in line with expectations, although I can’t entirely dismiss concerns about cyclical risks here. Even so, the shares do look decent value to me at current levels.

247p (pre market open)

Market cap £390m

Trading Update

Volex plc (AIM:VLX), the global supplier…