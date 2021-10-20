Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) - rising costs are being managed at the local level and SigmaRoc's assets have a degree of pricing power, so inflation is being reported but the group is well placed to pass on costs. Demand is strong, and the recent Nordkalk acquisition could continue to drive revenue and earnings growth.

System1 (LON:SYS1) - interesting situation here from the company formerly known as BrainJuicer. It's transitioning away from large advertising consulting contracts towards a more scalable digital product suite that should allow it to build up its proprietary data. Digital is now around 45% of revenue. There's a real lack of liquidity though, and the share price can be volatile.

Activeops (LON:AOM) - a newer SaaS software listing focusing on Management Process Automation. It helps large organisations manage complex back office functions. There are some classic SaaS characteristics here: recurring revenue, strong cash generation, high margins, a net cash position, and a large addressable market - but you would need to get comfortable with the valuation.

Jack’s section

Share price: 103.9p (+2.36%)

Shares in issue: 637,915,750

Market cap: £662.8m



