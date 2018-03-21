Small Cap Value Report (Wed 21 Mar 2018) - MOSB, AIEA, LPA, CPR
Hi, it's Paul here. Here's the usual placeholder article.
To get you started, here is the link to yesterday's completed report, where I looked at results from Cloudcall (LON:CALL) and Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG) , plus a positive update from Pennant International (LON:PEN) .
I'm not sure about timings for Wednesday's report, as I have to hire a car first thing in the morning, and take our dogs to the other side of London to the doggie hospital, to have a few things fixed. As they'll be under general anaesthetic, I could have to hang around all day. So will take my laptop with me, and I'll try to get something posted once I find a quiet corner with a plug socket and wifi.
Moss Bros (LON:MOSB)
Share price: 45p (down 23.2% today)
No. shares: 100.8m
Market cap: £45.4m
Trading update (profit warning)
Moss Bros Group PLC ("the Group"), the 'first choice for men's tailoring' today issues the following Trading Update for the 52-week period from 28 January 2018 to 26 January 2019.
The first thing to note is that the current financial year has barely started, so it seems an odd time to be putting out a trading update. Particularly as full year results are due out in a week's time. So trading must have deteriorated, necessitating a profit warning.
This is clearly bad news;
Following a review of projections for the year ending 26 January 2019, the Board now anticipates that the Group will deliver profit at a level materially lower than current market expectations.
There are no changes to results for year ended 31 Jan 2018, which will be announced next week, on 27 Mar 2018.
What's gone wrong then? As you would expect, consumer confidence is mentioned for 2 of the 3 reasons given;
· Hire sales continue to be challenging, although the peak trading period for Hire is still to come. As such the Group has remained prudent in its outlook.
· The reduction in store footfall that was experienced towards the latter part of December, has continued, reflecting a more cautious consumer environment.
However, there has also been…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Moss Bros Group PLC is engaged in retailing and hiring formal wear for men. The Company operates through Moss Bros branded mainstream stores. The Company's segments include Retail and Hire. The Company offers various types of suits, skirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casualwear, ties, shoes and accessories. The Company offers clothing and accessories for various occasions, including weddings, prom, race day suit, tuxedo and black tie, interview attire and graduation. The Company also trades through Savoy Taylors Guild fascia. It has approximately 100 Moss Bros and Savoy Taylors Guild branded stores and over 20 Moss Bros outlet stores, which trade Moss Bros own brands and selected third-party brands, including Hugo Boss, Canali, Ted Baker, DKNY and French Connection. The Company has approximately 120 Moss Bros Hire outlets, which are contained within Moss Bros Retail and Savoy Taylors Guild Stores. The Company's sub brands consist of Moss London, Moss 1851 and Moss Esq. more »
Airea plc is a specialist flooring company. The Company's principal activities are focused on manufacturing, marketing and distribution of floor coverings. It offers brands, which include burmatex and Ryalux. Its burmatex brand is a manufacturer of contract carpets and carpet tiles. Its Ryalux brand manufactures tufted carpet, which offers a range of color and texture through two consumer brands, including Ryalux and Pownall. Its Ryalux brand offers a service of custom made floor coverings, as well as standard carpet ranges that are available through carpet retail outlets. It offers a product range spanning fiber bonded and tufted carpet in sheet and tile, as well as specialist barrier and entrance matting products. It also focuses on the design and manufacture of products to meet needs of architects, specifiers and contractors for the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare and public sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and North America, among others. more »
Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland. The Company offers free home estimating services. The Company's product range includes carpets, mattresses, headboards, laminate flooring, engineered wood flooring, rugs, vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tiles and flooring accessories. Its luxury vinyl tiles are available in a range of designs, including tile, oak, pine and stone. It offers a range of beds and bed products, including divan beds, roll up mattresses, bed frames and others. It offers a range of options from memory foam mattresses to open coil and pocket spring mattresses. Its brands include Kosset, Essential Value, Storeys, Carpetright Clearance and Carpetright. more »
25 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Morning Paul, updates from PTSG and ACSO today. ACSO looks plain sailing as ever unless I've missed anything; PTSG with lots of bolt-on extra income, and many adjustments to cloud the issue, your experienced eye would be appreciated.
Xaar. Not great result on the surface at revenue up 4% for a company on a PE of 22. But not surprised the market likes it currently up 9% . They have managed to shake off the overreliance on the ceramics market. As CEO states: We are making good progress in transforming Xaar to a more diversified and customer centric company. Although we have had some challenges during the ramp up phase of multiple new products, the quality of our business continues to improve. I am particularly pleased that 80% of our product revenue is from new products launched in the last 24 months and acquired business which has helped product revenue excluding Ceramics grow by 23%. We regained share in the Graphic Arts market; our Thin Film technology and our 3D and Advanced Manufacturing sectors demonstrate exciting prospects for the future.
I continue to hold
Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) video of analyst presentation given yesterday (c.50 mins).
Great overview of strategy. They've had a cracking year. Order book 16.6 wks (v. 14.8 wks 1.1.17). Focus on high margin and ROTIC. 100% cash conversion of op profit.
Full year results presentation for the year ending 31st December 2017 by David Cicural (CEO), Brad Ormsby (CFO) and new COO Mark Lavelle. (c50 mins)
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2018/03/21/judges-scientific-jdg-full-year-results-presentation-20th-march-2018/
David Cicural, CEO
Introduction – 00:17
About Judges Scientific – 00:39
The Judges group- 02:32
Key messages from 2017 results – 3:14
Introduction of new COO Mark Lavelle – 04:12
Brad Ormsby, CFO
2017 results highlights – 06:00
Performance – 08:02
Order intake – 09:22
Revenue summary – 11:19
Profit bridge – 13:06
Balance sheet & cash flow – 13:58
Return on total invested capital (ROTIC) – 15:13
Diversification – 16:44
Financial history – 17:13
David Cicural, CEO
Strategy – 18:04
Growth drivers – 18:34
Acquisitions criteria & delivery – 22:35
Oxford Cryosystems – 26:29
Summary & outlook – 29:27
Q&A – 31:11
Tax – 31:14
US offices – 32:17
ROTIC historical performance – 33:21
Armfield – 37:37
Increasing the performance – 38:45
Cash conversion – 39:33
Selling of business’s? – 42:05
Integrating the business’s (to Mark Lavelle, COO) – 43:22
Non UK acquisitions? – 46:26
Half year report from Softcat (LON:SCT), looks very strong, but market doesn't like it - currently 12% down. Wonder if it's just pent up expectation due to recent trading update advising exceeding expectations? Anyone have a view?
In reply to ppdrs, post #9
A bit of profit taking on Softcat (LON:SCT) I think, share price has gone up a fair whack over the last month. Still well above 500p where I was stopped out not that long ago.
Xaar (LON:XAR) well ahead of consensus EPS expectations according to Stockopedia metrics. Significant cash pile at c. £45m representing in excess of 20% of current market capitalisation. Revenue & profitably growth not great but new product lines starting to make a significant contribution and there is always the ‘holy grail’ of 3D printing. Ink jet businesses in the Cambridge scientific ‘bubble’have been attractive to corporate acquirers in the industry over the last 15 years (Linx Printing Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences) so if Xaar (LON:XAR) products & IP attractive could be a acquisition target. I continue to hold though more in hope than anticipation!
Paul,
Hope your dogs are okay. If you have time would like a view on Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG) which you have covered before.
I posted on Matylda's thread-
"First time I have seen Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG) and they look very interesting. My main concern is the level of debt
"Net debt at 31 December 2017 increased to £18.3m (2016: £13.6m) following payments of £2.3m of cash in relation to acquisition of businesses. The Group's working capital position has necessarily increased due to the very substantial increased scale of the Group's activities at the period end."
Receivables are up to £32M, which is huge for a company with revenue of £53M. Not checked the interest rate but they appear to continually run a large overdraft whereas presumably a term loan would be cheaper?
Any thoughts on the debt ? "
Thanks, Dave
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #12
Hi Paul,
Would also much appreciate some Sherlock Holmes style feedback on Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG) which on the face of it looks OK...
“Another year of exceptional growth delivering record turnover and profits” - Revenue up 35% to £52.9m (2016: £39.2m), Adjusted PBT up 36% to £10.2m (2016: £7.5m), Adjusted EPS up 28% to 9.73p (2016: 7.63p) with the Final Dividend up by 14% to 0.80p (2016: 0.70p). This year has started well, further acquisitions being considered.
Thanks in advance (woof woof!).
In reply to gus 1065, post #3
SCS (LON:SCS) seems to have been marked down this morning on a reasonable set of results - Is this more a result of sector concerns than company issues?
As Gus says the stock ranks are good so some additional value as long as there are no issues buried in the interims.
In reply to ambrosia, post #4
Hi ambrosia,
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is nice and liquid, so I've sold most of my stock in real life, and I wanted to use the funds in BMUS to take a decent-sized position in French Connection (LON:FCCN) , which I've also done in real life.
The share price of BOO just wasn't doing what I expected it to do, in the short term, so I've decided to take a wait & see approach, as it's very easy to move in & out of, in reasonable size.
Regards, Paul.
Would be good to get Paul's view on AIEA, a Yorkshire carpet maker whose full year results are out today. Shares up more than a quarter today. Selling its loss-making retail carpet operation to concentrate on its profitable commercial flooring business. Could this be another James Halstead in the making?
In reply to Beermonster, post #14
I asked myself the same question about the interims from SCS (LON:SCS) and decided it was a reaction to this:
Interim reported: Like-for-like order intake up 2.2%
Outlook: Sales order intake up 0.9% on a like-for-like basis for the 33 weeks to 17 March 2018
That's a turnaround to -4% in the last 7 weeks
In reply to matylda, post #13
The last time I looked at PTSG I was put off by high receivables and also by the involvement of Bob Morton (a founder of the company I believe).
Mr Morton has been reprimanded by the Takeover Panel multiple times and found himself on the receiving end of its worst possible sanction back in 2017 – the ‘Cold Shoulder’, which prevents FCA regulated bodies from acting for him for a number of years.
In reply to sharw, post #17
Re. SCS (LON:SCS) and apparent dip in recent weeks, bear in mind there has probably been a fair bit of weather related disruption due to the two more or less nationwide “freeze” weekends. (Reference to this effect is in the company commentary.) I suspect this may impact on a lot of discretionary retail over this period. For once I have some sympathy with them. Would you be out buying carpets in a blizzard?
Gus.
In reply to gus 1065, post #19
SCS (LON:SCS) business model seems to be working well. The LFL tail off seems nothing structural probably (see snippet from previous year below). Cash of £50m for £80m market cap is quite remarkable. Since 2015 IPO they've moved from £15m cash to £50m whilst still opening a good handful of stores. Note that depreciation runs ahead of investment capital needs as they work some rather expensive and less well judged store opening and long leases from the noughties (they had a mega program about 2006/7 ish).
Some of the cash is working capital but only a bit. They are at least £40m clear (probably more like £45m but I haven't updated my numbers with these results).
Margins are edging up. Peak cyclical op margin likely to be about 7-8%. They are pushing it up at the moment towards 4% in tough environment. Looks like good operational management from team on the ball. House of Fraser is a drag given their tough trading environment and it has shaved a bit off of results reducing shine.
What weighs against it?
1) UK consumer and negative perspective on UK generally. They sell mainly outside SE England to Cs and Ds. That doesn't make good narrative at the moment.
2) As with 1 above and its a small company - so ignored and unsexy
3) Overhang of private equity investors (approx 40% of stock) who wants to exit in the next year or so.
Whatever the narrative background the reality has been good. The stock is exceptional value on p/e and divi of c.8% and putting in the cash means p/e of 4.
They have a target of 30 more stores but disciplined in waiting for the right location (out of town furniture orientated locations).
What the eps upside story?
a) What do they do with the cash? My preference is buy back stock (perhaps the PE overhang). That would be a massive boost to earnings. They may also make acquisitions...IMO that is likely to be driven by the ability to speed up locations that they like so perhaps its a competitor going under or picking up some of the sights of a struggling competitor. I like this less than cash back and organic 30 store opening over next 5+ years
b) UK consumer growth. No ones counting on it but it doesn't stay meh...it goes down or it comes back up. On the former they are robust given model and that they already service the financially challenged. It may actually be a growth source for them with some trade down.
c) Surprise us. HoF strategy was good and diversifying for the business.
I bought at 150p couple of years ago picking up 10% dividend that has grown since then. Obvs its not blown the lights out but I was looking for a double from 150p. I think I'm looking for a double from 200p given progress. With the right moves this can be a mult-bagger and long term hold. Mgt seem to know who they are and what SCS can do so hopefully no rash moves
Here's the LFL from H1 17 report, seems similar to this year:
"“For the 33 weeks ended 18 March 2017, like-for-like order intake growth was 0.9%. This is a pleasing performance against very strong prior year comparatives, and represents a two year like-for-like order intake growth of 12.5%.
Trading in February was challenging, largely driven by reduced footfall. However, we have seen an improvement since the start of March.
We remain mindful that the Group still faces the key Easter and May bank holiday trading periods and faces very strong comparatives during the remainder of the year. The Board believes the business remains in a strong position to maximise opportunities as they arise and to grow market share.
Given the year to date performance of the business, the Board currently expects results for the financial year to be in line with expectations.”
In reply to gus 1065, post #19
Only if it was a magic one - Imagine that in a blizzard!
But yes, even Ten Pin Bowling venues were affected, and quite a lot - Ten Entertainment - 11 weeks of 2018 started with LFL Revenue affected by weather, 1.7% up instead of 2.8%.
I would also like some comment on Airea as I believe the company's management are in the middle of a clearly described, rational and effective turnaround strategy and this is now really showing through in the results. I would tend to agree with the earlier comment that this might be another James Halstead in the making as the current management also appear to be quite conservative in their outlook.
Softcat (LON:SCT) It seems to be the Outlook statement that caused confusion.
Outlook
The Board is confident of meeting its expectations for the full year but we have some important months ahead and will remain very focussed on delivering outstanding service for customers.
It also says:
14. Seasonality of operations
Historically, revenues have been marginally higher in the second half of the year than in the first six months. This is principally driven by customer buying behaviour in the markets in which we operate. This increased revenue weighting in the second half of the year has traditionally resulted in higher operating profit in the second half.
Softcat seem to be dampening expectations a bit, perhaps partly because share has had such a good run.
e.g in addition to points posted by slopsjon:-
“We will continue to monitor potential impact of Brexit process, although the Company’s focus on the U.K. domestic market means that risk from this is centred round macro economic factors which may impact customer appetite for business investment.”
Share price down over 80p just now but up over 60p yesterday.
Xaar (LON:XAR) share price reacted very positively (up 18% at close) to unexceptional results. Perhaps I am getting sucked into the world of conspiracy theories but why do I suspect the price has been forced down prior to the results announcement (see the chart over the last 6 weeks) enabling those 'in the know' to buy immediately prior (yesterday) to the announcement and make a tidy profit!