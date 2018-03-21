Small Cap Value Report (Wed 21 Mar 2018) - MOSB, AIEA, LPA, CPR

Hi, it's Paul here. Here's the usual placeholder article.

To get you started, here is the link to yesterday's completed report, where I looked at results from Cloudcall (LON:CALL) and Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG) , plus a positive update from Pennant International (LON:PEN) .

I'm not sure about timings for Wednesday's report, as I have to hire a car first thing in the morning, and take our dogs to the other side of London to the doggie hospital, to have a few things fixed. As they'll be under general anaesthetic, I could have to hang around all day. So will take my laptop with me, and I'll try to get something posted once I find a quiet corner with a plug socket and wifi.





Share price: 45p (down 23.2% today)

No. shares: 100.8m

Market cap: £45.4m

Trading update (profit warning)





Moss Bros Group PLC ("the Group"), the 'first choice for men's tailoring' today issues the following Trading Update for the 52-week period from 28 January 2018 to 26 January 2019.

The first thing to note is that the current financial year has barely started, so it seems an odd time to be putting out a trading update. Particularly as full year results are due out in a week's time. So trading must have deteriorated, necessitating a profit warning.

This is clearly bad news;

Following a review of projections for the year ending 26 January 2019, the Board now anticipates that the Group will deliver profit at a level materially lower than current market expectations.





There are no changes to results for year ended 31 Jan 2018, which will be announced next week, on 27 Mar 2018.

What's gone wrong then? As you would expect, consumer confidence is mentioned for 2 of the 3 reasons given;





· Hire sales continue to be challenging, although the peak trading period for Hire is still to come. As such the Group has remained prudent in its outlook.

· The reduction in store footfall that was experienced towards the latter part of December, has continued, reflecting a more cautious consumer environment.





However, there has also been…