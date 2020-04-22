Good morning, I'm back, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

It's quiet for news today - please see the header for the running order today.

Estimated timings - I'm running a bit late today, and have also just managed to hit the wrong key and delete everything written so far, so am having to re-do it. I should be finished c. 5pm. (extended, because it's going to take me a while to read through the BOO results & broker note)

Share price: 1487p (down 2% today)

No. shares: 22.5m

Market cap: £334.6m

Half year report

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP, "ABD", "the Group"), the designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive market, is pleased to announce its Interim Results for the six-month period to 29 February 2020.

The announcement has been given one of those little titles that PR companies seem to like to insert, to steer us towards the conclusion they want, namely;

"Strong first half financial and operational performance across the Group"

Given that the half year end was 29 Feb 2020, then Covid-19 would not have had much, if any impact on these numbers. Hence they're not terribly significant. Outlook comments matter more at the moment.

Here are my notes on the H1 results-