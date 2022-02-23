Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with you for Wednesday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Belluscura (LON:BELL) - negligible revenues, and heavy losses are reported for 2021. It’s little more than a startup, yet is valued at £120m. Looks very high risk to me, but it has enough cash from the IPO to have a stab at becoming commercially viable - which would need a 40-fold increase in revenues just to reach breakeven!

Made.com (LON:MADE) - this online furniture retailer has lost two thirds of its value since floating in 2021. Is it a bargain yet? The abrupt departure of its CEO suggests to me that there could be more bad news. It’s an interesting business though, and at some stage could be worth considering.

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - the share price continues collapsing. I give it the once over - is it a bargain yet? Possibly, but can we trust management if the auditors don’t? Also, all the major shareholders are dumping stock in the market, so where will the buyers come from?

Seraphine (LON:BUMP) - a disastrous profit warning, shares down 60% today. It’s still profitable, but beset by operational problems & cost increases that should have been better controlled & forecasted. New CFO joins shortly. I’m worried about the balance sheet - cash is tight, and inventories excessive, so too risky for now. Longer term, could be a good recovery though.



Jack's section:

Netcall (LON:NET) - double digit organic growth and good annual contract value figures provide confidence of meeting expectations heading into H2. The shares are less expensive than when we last looked in October but still not cheap by any means, so continued organic revenue growth is key. Quite a wide spread on the shares, 763bps.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) - group sales +35% year-on-year but remain down 28.6% on pre-Covid levels. Omicron has clearly had an impact, which is unfortunate. Ecommerce sales are broadly flat on pre-Covid levels and I would have been hoping for more here. There are some positive signs but I still think the level of execution risk is high, so I continue to wait for further signs of progress.

Explanatory notes -



