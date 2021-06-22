Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Audioboom (LON:BOOM) - trading update from yesterday. Impressive revenue growth here, but no profits yet. Looks interesting, but how do we value it?

Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) - I had a short phone call with management, here's what I asked them.

Joules (LON:JOUL) (I hold) - trading update for FY 05/2021. Slightly ahead of market expectations. I plough through the detail. This is one of my favourite long-term holdings. Priced probably about right for now, but big increases in earnings are forecast. Strong growth from Friends of Joules ecommerce marketplace. Stores now re-opened and trading ahead of 2019.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) - more profit upgrades. This looks astonishingly cheap, on a PER of c.8, and fully asset backed with freehold property. It's also up-to-date with eCommerce, and has twice as many cars for sale online as competitor Cazoo, which is currently valued on the NYSE at $7bn!

Jack's Section:

Marlowe (LON:MRL) - strong adjusted results and runrate revenue already comfortably ahead of FY21. Management is executing at pace but there's a lot to keep on top of at this buy and build operator.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) - good growth in case numbers and potential for more insolvencies as government support relaxes, but liquidity is an issue and there is a degree of subjectivity required in the accounts.

900p (up 2% at 15:18) - mkt cap £141m

Trading Update

Audioboom (AIM: BOOM), the leading global podcast company…

Revenue expected to be significantly ahead of current market expectations … and an increased adjusted EBITDA

Revenues, not profits note.

Key points -

High demand for ads has allowed a 22% rise in average ad unit pricing - sounds encouraging

Greater than 97% fill rate on the…