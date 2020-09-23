Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Timings - I think this is going to take most of the day, so I'll say finish time of 5pm but there should be plenty up by official finish time of 1pm.

There are lots of trading updates today, so I can't cover everything. It's really helpful when readers who have a good understanding of particular companies post your own summaries of their results in the comments. Here are the ones that look most interesting to me today;

Agenda

Loopup (LON:LOOP) (I hold) - Half year results - this follows a very strong recent trading update, hence why it's top of my list.

Sdi (LON:SDI) - Trading update & IMC webinar

Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) - AGM Statement

Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) (I hold) - Half year results, 6 months to 28 June 2020

Cloudcall (LON:CALL) (I hold) - Interim results, 6 months to 30 June 2020

Joules (LON:JOUL) - Trading update

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) - Interim results

Share price: 228.5p (up 4% today, at 08:36)

No. shares: 55.4m

Market cap: £126.6m

Half Year Results

LoopUp Group plc (AIM: LOOP), the premium cloud communications provider, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020.

The financial highlights below look pretty stunning, but remember that the market has already been given these numbers, in a previous trading update which I reported on here, on 16 July 2020. That's worth revisiting actually, because I point out things like capitalised development spending (which flatters EBITDA).

There's also a H1 seasonal bias, and the company has benefited from the work from home ("WFH") trend. Worries that WFH was temporary have receded since yesterday's U-turn, in that the Govt is now telling people who can to work from home again, reversing what they told us a few weeks earlier that it was time to return to work.

LOOP has carved out a niche for high security conference calling. It is widely used by firms of lawyers & accountants.

Looking to the future, where I suspect people might…