Small Cap Value Report (Wed 24 Jan 2018) - FEVR, UBI, HSW, EMR, HOTC, CRPR, STAF
Hi, it's Paul here.
Please note that I added more company sections to Tuesday's report last night. So to recap on yesterday's report, here is the link. It covers the following companies:
Elecosoft (LON:ELCO), LPA (LON:LPA), Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE), Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO), SCISYS (LON:SSY), Velocity Composites (LON:VEL), LoopUp (LON:LOOP), Lakehouse (LON:LAKE), dotDigital (LON:DOTD)
Please feel free to add your comments, and small caps requests below from 7am! I like it when readers give your own view, rather than just asking for mine! This is a team sport, so your views & ideas are welcomed.
I will start off by tackling 7 companies today - Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) , Ubisense (LON:UBI) , Hostelworld (LON:HSW) , Empresaria (LON:EMR) , Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) , James Cropper (LON:CRPR) , and Staffline (LON:STAF) - so since those are already on my list, there's no need to request them in the comments below.
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)
Just a brief mention of this premium mixer drinks company, as it's now way above our usual market cap range here. It announces today 2017 revenue of £169m, up 66% on 2016. This is also above the broker forecast of £159.3m shown on its StockReport.
Profits? "Comfortably ahead of market expectations". Talks about the global opportunity. There have been recent takeover bid rumours/speculation in the press. It's on a very high (c.60) forward PER, but when a company keeps beating expectations, as this one does, then the actual PER is lower than it appears. Well done to investors who spotted the opportunity here. A learning…
In reply to simoan, post #20
I'm not sure it's true that it can't just be great marketing, but we'll agree to disagree. I have no interest in either here, so not talking my book, but I guess the point might be that if you accept the results of this small sample, lets be charitable, and say there's not much to choose between them, they're surely vunerable to a new brand, perhaps owned by schweppes, perhaps not, popping up with very good marketing, and attracting the very same drinkers that fever drinks have won over based on little more than hype, not saying that will happen but that has to be a worry if the product doesn't stand up to blind testing. Not to mention that in an economic hiccup in the future, peoples tollerence of a premium product like this that isn't better might diminish ??
Just my thoughts, but I don't drink or own the stuff, so just a view from the distance !
K
In reply to kenobi, post #21
I tried Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) for the first time over Xmas (my partner mostly keeps me away from the gin these days) and it was streets ahead of regular tonic.
That said, I don't know why one of the established brands hasn't come up with their own premium tonic. Can it really be cheaper to takeover £FEVR?
In reply to pastysupper, post #12
Personally I am not.
The way I see it, I am naturally long £, not to mention that I buy £x of £ every month.
I don't fully understand $ weakness especially vs €\¥, since the income return for holding $ is double/triple that of €\¥.
And from what I see, there is only 1 major central bank raising rates, so would have thought it's currency ought to be strongest
In reply to Beginner, post #18
Hi Beginner,
I'm quite interested in which brands Gordon's and Schweppes were compared against in your blind tasting? Hope no-one did (go blind), by the way.
Cheers,
Clive
Since Paul sold out IQE (LON:IQE) has been absolutely pounded by the shorters and, unfairly I feel, by its association with $AAPL and the perceived lack of success of the iphone X. It's gone from 180p down to 101p today. Could be a good price to get back in at if you were previously a fan. I hold, like a ninny
In reply to Mike Rawson, post #22
Schweppes came out with their premium '1783' range of tonics but it still says Schweppes on the bottle. I think they would have had more chance with another name not associated with the Schweppes brand like Toyota did with Lexus. But then I'm not a marketer.
I will say I can drink Fevertree straight where as I can't with Schweppes - find it very chemical tasting. I hold and am very happy with what I've made from Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) so far.
I notice Christopher Mills of Harwood Capital fame has quietly been accumulating shares in the off-fixed-line satellite/internet communications consolidator Satellite Solutions Worldwide (LON:SAT) . He/HC now hold over 17% in the company.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/satellite-solutions--sat-/rns/holding-s--in-company/201801241208558121C/
He tends not to be a passive investor, often stalking companies with a view to taking them private via the Harwood PE vehicle at a relatively low bid premium. (I was taken out of the US aviation supplier Journey in this way).
I hold a few shares in Satellite Solutions Worldwide (LON:SAT) (for the time being ....).
Gus.
In reply to sharmvr, post #23
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said in Davos today that he welcomes the weaker US dollar as good for trade and good for the US economy, so you have the administration talking the dollar down and the Fed pulling the other way.
Plus the recent tax cuts only make the long term deficit position worse, hardly good for the dollar.
And then if Special Prosecutor Mueller gets all the way up the chain to Trump.....
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-forex/dollar-skids-to-three-year-low-as-mnuchin-welcomes-currency-weakness-idUSKBN1FC02M
In reply to simoan, post #20
I'm just amazed at how flat-footed Schweppes have been in their response to Fevertree's relentless advance.
Instead of upgrading their packaging to reflect their credentials, Schweppes now have bottles and labelling which makes their Tonic look CHEAP. They have the substance, but not the style to take on Fevertree.
I was expecting a clever response from Schweppes etc months ago ( so sold out of Fevertree in anticipation ), but it never came.
Silly me.
Hi Paul, one observation I would make is that when management use weasel words or avoid talking about profits in their trading statement, they don't seem to realise that investors won't give them the benefit of the doubt. Or at least I won't. I just assume that Ubisense doesn't have anything positive to say about profits or more generally they don't have a good story to tell.
I've done some work analysing text in financial statements using a programming language called "R" - my finding on a sample of 50 companies was that the companies which communicated more openly about their difficulties were much better investments. The poorer performers used the word “confident” a lot more than the baggers
https://brucepackard.com/difficult-opportunities/
In reply to brucepackard, post #30
This is very interesting Bruce, I'll have a look at your blog post.
I mentioned a couple of weeks ago some research into how management attributed blame to profit warnings called "Mea Culpa" that you might be interested in. The link to that post is here:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-fri-5-jan-2018-g4m-craw-293013/?comment=19#19
cheers
Francis
In reply to fwyburd, post #31
Thanks Francis, very interesting. I didn't know about that mea culpa, but ties in with what I've found. Good to see other research agreeing about how good management communicate openly.
In reply to brucepackard, post #32
It seems very quiet here today but thanks Paul for the reports, particularly bringing James Cropper (LON:CRPR) to my attention.
I wonder whether the massacre of IQE (LON:IQE) and GAME Digital (LON:GMD) share prices today have dampened investor spirits?
For me, I bought back into IQE today hoping that, of the 30m shares traded today, some of the 80m short shares have been bought back. I also bought back into GAME Digital (LON:GMD).
Here's hoping this wasn't too soon (an investors' "premature ejaculation" that is hard to avoid).
Francis
In reply to JohnEustace, post #8
Nobody has mentionned it so I shall have to but Caveat Emptor & DYOR.
PTF (Phaunos Timber Fund) is denominated in $.
That has some impact.
More impact came from some problems of which I forget the details but the share price was in continuous decline from 2008 to 2016.
Hotel Chocolat - Appreciate your views on this one Paul. I personally find Cadbury's chocolate fairly awful and can taste the difference with Hotel Chocolat. I agree that it is expensive though. I don't really know if they can expand beyond the UK. Europe already has a fairly well established chocolate store sector. On face value Hotel Chocolat does look expensive.
Just to give a further opinion on Fevertree products, my wife, an avid Cava fan, likes to drink something fizzy on "dry nights" (2 or 3/week), and had tried, but found wanting, many products including tonic waters. Having read quite a bit about Fevertree here on SCVR over the last year or so, I bought a few bottles of their "naturally light" tonic water and for the last six months this has been her favoured, and only, Cava substitute.
In reply to goodapple, post #29
We buy Fevertree because it's about the only tonic water on the market that doesn't contain artificial sweeteners.
So nothing to do with packaging or marketing for us, and I'm surprised that Schweppes and others don't offer something similar.
Hi Paul. Thank you for your review of £STAFF of which I am a holder. It is disappointing that the Chairman in his statement said that they expected to only marginally more profitable in 2018 than 2017. They have a number of headwinds, especially a reduction in the government programmes, and so far they have only be able to replace some of them eg with the Scottish programme, and they can only be relatively vague at this stage about how much business the are going to get out of the government's apprenticeship programme and the industry levy. I think that there way forward is to continue to build through acquisition in their renamed Recruitment section which is the mainstay of the business.
I was impressed by the target for their next 5 year plan - 200p EPS by 2022, a 77% increase on what was declared today.. People say you are only as good as your last achievement, and they effectively have achieved the last several plans. This one is certainly going to be tough if 2018's profitability is only going to marginally exceed 2017's.
On another matter, Empresaria (LON:EMR), I share the view of another correspondent, that there is always the worry about a second profit warning (after Nov's trading update) and as you say the report today put its best foot forward in its headline statements - record profits, meeting market expectations. The model has its problems,but geographical and ownershipdiversification gives it some protection.
Paul - and others, a further couple of points on Staffline (LON:STAF). which I have spelled correctly this time!
The first on growth in the business is that they are winning really significant new business, particularly in the Recruitment division. I was very impressed to read the following (which they must have won from a competitor or in house operation): 'For example, our largest single-site customer (by volume) was a brand new Staffline customer in 2016 where our business has continued to grow in 2017 due to our excellent service levels.'
The second is the efficiency of the business which you point to; reports within a national record beating period of time from year end; low debtor days which mean prompt payment arrangements.
Maybe their profitability will only grow marginally in 2018 vs 2017 but perhaps rhey will be able to drive EPS faster through efficiencies. We live in hope!
In reply to mercury61, post #16
To answer your query... as a holder of Pets at Home (LON:PETS) I had a look at their third quarter update and thought the overall performance was on rather ordinary.
A couple of issues I noted; continued expansion of bricks n mortar stores(which Paul has often highlighted here as a potential issue), plus, the closure of the Barkers store trial for a loss of £2m. I suspect the Barkers hit is what has spooked the market and resulted in the price drop.
I remain happy to hold based on today's update as I consider there remains growth potential, particularly with their vet services.