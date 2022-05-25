Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here again today.

Mello Update - Day 1 of the main show is underway as we speak. David has said it's sold out for today, but there are few remaining tickets for tomorrow discounted to just £40, using code: M2240 - here.

Agenda -

Paul's Section -

Driver (LON:DRV) - from 2 days ago, I give my view on the Middle East region restructuring. This share looks an interesting special situation, and I see more upside than downside, a thumbs up from me. Although the tiny market cap, and concentrated major holdings, mean liquidity is probably very thin.

Eleco (LON:ELCO) - a reassuring, in line update. However, the valuation looks much too high, given that profits are now falling.

Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) - as expected, very strong interim results. Outlook comments indicate strong trading is expected to continue in H2, no sign of a downturn (yet, anyway). It looks reasonably priced, has plenty of cash, plus announces an entry into the Canadian market today. In normal markets, I would give this a firm thumbs up, but due to macro worries, probably a more tentative thumbs up today!

Jack's Section:

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) - a reassuring update which sees the company using price increases to recoup inflationary costs. The group has invested significant amounts of capex into its operations and has IP-backed products, so it’s possible that future results look much better than historic figures. Given the shares have fallen by about 60% over the past year, it could be worth re-evaluating.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (LON:MAB1) - strikes me as a good company, highly profitable, with a strong Quality Rank. I do wonder how market sentiment might play on the share price in the shorter term, given rising rates and the potential impact on housing demand. But there are factors offsetting that, including high employment and inadequate supply.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are…