Good morning, it's Paul here. Here is the usual placeholder, for your early comments, whilst I piece together something vaguely sensible to say during the morning.

Got to say, just 50-60 thumbs ups by lunchtime yesterday after me doing 6 hours work, didn't exactly motivate me to do any more work for you in the afternoon, so I went to the beach instead, and listened to some more of a smashing audiobook, the memoirs ("Winning Against the Odds") of 85-year-old Stuart Wheeler, the founder of IG Index.

I won't spoil it, by giving away some of the hilarious anecdotes - such as gambling with Lord Lucan, overturning a red cross ambulance accidentally, getting shot in the face in Egypt, and numerous other wonderful stories, all told in a calm and quiet tone. It's great fun, if you can plough through the rather slow start. Recommended. Everyone should record an autobiography.