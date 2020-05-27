Small Cap Value Report (Wed 27 May 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here. Here is the usual placeholder, for your early comments, whilst I piece together something vaguely sensible to say during the morning.
Got to say, just 50-60 thumbs ups by lunchtime yesterday after me doing 6 hours work, didn't exactly motivate me to do any more work for you in the afternoon, so I went to the beach instead, and listened to some more of a smashing audiobook, the memoirs ("Winning Against the Odds") of 85-year-old Stuart Wheeler, the founder of IG Index.
I won't spoil it, by giving away some of the hilarious anecdotes - such as gambling with Lord Lucan, overturning a red cross ambulance accidentally, getting shot in the face in Egypt, and numerous other wonderful stories, all told in a calm and quiet tone. It's great fun, if you can plough through the rather slow start. Recommended. Everyone should record an autobiography.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here