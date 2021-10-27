Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda:

Paul's Section -

Preamble on the markets generally - just some random thoughts that I woke up thinking about, that I thought would make an interesting discussion starter.

Accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) - a positive-sounding update, albeit very confusingly worded in places. Bulls in the share will probably be encouraged by talk of strong trading (undefined), and improved margins. I look forward to reviewing the FY 12/2021 numbers in due course, when we'll see the full picture. Personally, I've never been convinced by this share - it hasn't grown much in the last 5-6 years, and has not produced reliable profits or cashflows. So it doesn't seem to be a value or GARP share at the moment.

On The Beach (LON:OTB) - this beach holidays company has only just resumed trading. The valuation is about 20 times peak pre-covid earnings. So where's the upside for me, if I pay up in full. now, for a recovery that has only just started? There could be a couple of years bonanza trading from pent-up demand though.

Rps (LON:RPS) - a solid Q3 update, in line with expectations. Looks a decent company, probably priced about right.

Jack's section -



Wickes (LON:WIX) - recent listing that has been reporting positive updates on the back of increasing demand for home renovation. Today's Q3 is slightly less good, but total revenue is still up by 16.3% over two years and the company reiterates it is on track to meet the upper end of analyst expectations. The valuation appears modest.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) - confirms it is on course to meet FY expectations but I wonder if another 'trading ahead' might be in store. That depends on how much business has been pulled forward from customers stockpiling ahead of Christmas. Trades on a fairly high PER, but its IP is top class and digital is growing strongly, so still worth considering.

Preamble from Paul

Whilst the UK small caps market seems bearish about temporary supply chain issues, and inflation, the US markets continue to romp ahead to record highs, seemingly ignoring any worries about the future. It's a strange mismatch of investor sentiment. They can't both be right.