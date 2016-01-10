Small Cap Value Report (Wed 29 Nov 2017) - IPX, MOTR, CINE, VRS
Morning Everyone,
Thank for the requests - as usual, I prioritise stocks which appear in the comments, while also keeping an eye out myself for new ideas! Paul will be back tomorrow.
Cheers,
Graham
Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX)
- Share price: 161.5p (-3%)
- No. of shares: 128 million
- Market cap: £206 million
This is an environmentally-focused asset manager which I've written about several times this year.
Unfortunately, I didn't have the spare funds to invest in it earlier this year, when it seemed quite cheap against its earnings and prospects.
The value proposition is different now that the share price has trebled in a year:
So today's slight dip in the share price is in the context of a company where great things have arguably already been priced in.
The results are excellent, as expected. In the year to September, AuM increased by over 60% (we already knew this thanks to the Q4 update:
Assets under management and advice ("AUM") increased 61% to a new peak of £7.3 billion (2016: £4.5 billion), rising further to £7.6 billion by 31 October 2017
Record net inflows of £2.1 billion across several strategies and geographies
So inflows were responsible for three-quarters of the AuM, with market movements responsible for the rest.
Note also that the $52.5 million acquisition of similar US outfit Pax World is set to complete in Q1 2018. This is a debt-funded acquisition which will increase the company's risk profile in the short-term, but could super-charge earnings per share in future years.
The financial highlights below show the effect of operational leverage, as op. earnings rises at a much faster rate than revenue.
It's worth bearing in mind, naturally, that inflows during the year will not have generated fees for the entire year. You only generate fees on average AuM, not on closing AuM.
Revenue: £32.7 million (2016: £21.1 million)
Operating Earnings: £7.9 million (2016: £4.2 million)
Profit before tax: £5.9 million (2016: £5.2 million)
What may be disappointing investors a little bit is the rather muted PBT figure.
£1 million was spent on advice related to the Pax acquisition. £0.6 million has also been lost in FX translation of the value of foreign currency in advance of that deal. There are some more costs…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is an investment company offering listed and private equity strategies primarily to institutional clients. The Company has six listed equity strategies: Specialists, Leaders, Water, Asia-Pacific, Global Opportunities, and Food and Agriculture. Its real assets business comprises renewable power generation and sustainable property private equity funds. The Company has investments sectors, such as energy efficiency, which includes power network and buildings; alternative energy, which include solar, wind and biofuels; water infrastructure/technologies, which include treatment and utilities; pollution control, which include pollution control solutions, and testing and gas sensing; food, agriculture and forestry, which include logistics and sustainable forestry; waste management and technologies, which include tech equipment and hazardous, and environmental support services, which include consultancies and diversified environmental. more »
Motorpoint Group plc is an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company's principal business is the sale of vehicles, of which are approximately two years old and which have covered over 15,000 miles. The Company sells vehicles from brands representing vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, with models from Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and BMW. The Company operates from over 10 retail sites across the United Kingdom. The Company has a national contact-center dealing with online enquiries. In addition to sales of vehicles, the Company operates Auction4Cars.com, a business to business online auction platform for vehicles. The Company also offers ancillary products to customers, including customer finance packages, vehicle guarantees, insurance products and vehicle protection treatments. more »
Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens. It operates in the United Kingdom, Jersey, Ireland, Poland, Israel, Hungary, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia. The Company's brands include Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City and Planet. Its Cineworld Cinemas and Picturehouse brands operate in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Cinema City brand operates in over six Central and Eastern European territories. Its brands, including Yes Planet and Rav-Chen operates within Israel. The Company's subsidiaries include Augustus 1 Limited, Cinema City Holding B.V., Cinema Finco 1 Limited, Cinema Finco 3 Limited and Cinema Finco 4 Limited. more »
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) seems to be coming back to life after being in the shareprice doldrums
In reply to Trident, post #47
Apparently Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) are opening three new sites, due to start trading before Christmas. I don't have any corroboration, just a post on the (hysterical) LSE site. DYOR!
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), I'm sure Paul mentioned a few weeks ago that he'd buy more if the price dropped to 150p
They have bounced nicely from there
Graham, interesting comments in the virtues of share buybacks.
I take a completely different view. I remember working in one back in the 90s for an electricity board who saw them as a way to increase eps (and hence management bonuses) without doing much. This was one of the early ones and they’ve become prevalent nowadays.
The problem is that most companies are not good judges of buying their own stock, and inevitably do them at completely the wrong time, at high prices. I don’t buy shares in a company so that they can buy their own stock, I buy them to invest in their business. So if they run out of ideas to invest in (never a bad thing, rather than squandering on a bad acquisition), then better to pay a special dividend. That puts cash in my pocket (obviously tax treatment dependent on circumstances).
All too often they are used by lazy, greedy management who have run out of ideas and want a way to guarantee their annual bonuses and LTIPs (not in every case I grant you...)
In reply to paulgbrown, post #38
At one time I had execution only with iii and ISA with TD Direct. TD had a great website, were very quick producing tax documents at the end of the tax year and, and were speedy with issues.
iii took an age to produce end of tax year documents - I think from memory it was October! Their website was awful and the only area they did well at was that they allowed small companies to be part of their regular investment scheme.
Now that iii have bought the TD Direct business, at least they have a decent website. It remains to be seen if they can produce tax documentation in a speedy manner next April!
RE: Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) Does anyone know what's going on? Yesterday an LLP associated with the CEO sold 3.66% of the company and today Spreadex bought 3.1%. Spreadex are on the IGE website as a shareholder. Seems weird to me especially if he sold high and then bought back after the dramatic 20% fall. Surely the company should explain what just happened and not hide behind these share ownership vehicles trading shares with no clear beneficial owner. Or am I missing something?
In reply to Julianh, post #36
Hello Julianh. Post 36. I had no wish to leave Barclays Stockbrokers but was told, before the Smart Investor introduction, that Non UK ie Channel Island residents (me) were no longer permitted to trade! I put in for a transfer (to IG) in mid July and the shares arrived there on October 6 after a great deal of chasing. Some dividends followed just yesterday and one is still 'in transit'. I lost several thousand pounds in being unable to trade (largely what would have normally been quick sales on profit warnings) my account being inaccessible from the date of the transfer request.
Despite the obvious charges it would have made much better sense for me to sell everything and repurchase through IG. On Tuesday this week I was offered £250 compensation and settled for £400. Not nearly enough but better than nothing!
In reply to keithpleasant, post #53
KP, that's strange, as a non-UK investor I believe you are no longer able to put new funds into an ISA (I'm assuming it's an ISA you are talking about) but you are allowed to keep it open and trade...?
In reply to Cisk, post #50
Thanks for the comment and it's good to hear about your interesting experiences in the past. Yes, buybacks do need to be well-executed, and are a hazard when they are not. Wouldn't you agree that dividends can also be badly executed? Many companies have given out big dividends a year or two before they went bust! Dividends and buybacks are both ways of spending money instead of investing in the business.
The solution to the specific corporate governance problem that you cite is for management to be rewarded on things other than EPS. Return on capital is a good choice. Swapping debt for equity capital then has no effect on management bonuses. Of course you still need somebody to decide what the right mix of debt and equity is, in that case. Rgds.
Versarien (LON:VRS) seems popular, I am looking at it now.
Vast Resources (LON:VAST) is in the resource space which I generally don't cover, sorry.
Thank you for the requests.
In reply to Graham N, post #55
Hi Graham, agree with your points, and yes dividends can also be mis-timed! Unfortunately I tend to find few companies with enlightened management who base renumeration on measures other than EPS (for large caps) - or at least a mix based on EPS.
That's why generally I prefer companies who maintain negative gearing and have a lot of cash - it might be a drag on statistical performance but it's also a buffer. Even better when you find ones that have the discipline to hold increasing amounts of cash as the years go by - and not squander it on acquisitions!
And I feel that we're heading towards a time when companies with high borrowings will suffer compared to those that don't.
In reply to Cisk, post #54
No it's not an ISA it was just a common or garden Marketmaster share dealing account I had with Barclays. I'd had it for about 14 years and then without any prior warning I was no longer welcome. So my request to transfer was made well before the Smart introduction and host of transfer requests. Still took about 12 weeks! Incidentally I'm very happy with IG.
Re LON:CINE I agree with your analysis Graham. From my point of view most of the drop had occurred before I started to think and now the price looks very low against the previous valuation of the present business. It is interesting that the present management came in on a similar but much smaller deal but it is hard to see how the present one could be structured especially now. I guess there will be some head scratching going on.
MH
In reply to Santawani, post #40
Thanks Santa
I really appreciate your response to my question and all the other responses I have had. This really is a mutually supportive community. I also have an account with YouInvest and so far have had very much the same experience so they are definitely on my list of options to take over the portfolios currently being held with Barclays.
All the best
Julian
Hi all
For anyone interested there seems to be a rather big sell off in US stocks occurring as I type. I have about 30 in a US watch list. Virtually all a down over 7% some as much as 17%. A lot of my list are Tech and thus NASDAQ listed, but I think this could read across to UK stocks in the morning in areas such as IQE (LON:IQE). Obviously purely my interpretation.
Regards
Howard
In reply to rwalford, post #43
Thanks
Congratulations on getting out well. I haven't heard of Share Deal Active so will definitely have a look at it.
In reply to keithpleasant, post #53
Thanks Keith
I may have to follow your advice, sell everything, transfer the cash and take whatever loss there is as a result.
Hope you enjoy IG
Julian
In reply to paulgbrown, post #38
Thanks
It is good to hear that you are almost out now. Hope you can get the last the last statements soon.
Julian
In reply to Howard Adams, post #61
Yes, interesting developments. It looks like the NASDAQ tech stocks have been tumbling. The other indices Dow, S&P and Russell look OK within the usual daily range. No sign of the tech shakedown spreading.
I would take any day a decent dividend from a company than watch it do `share buybacks`.
The first is that nobody can predict the long term share price of a company and it could easily fall and stay for years below the share buyback price
In my experience a lot of company boards like share buybacks because the executives have lucrative options linked to short term share price performance whilst stockbrokers linked to the company like the commission action and there are probably hidden quid pro deals going on between executives and their stockbroker.
The one stockbroker I know well made his money from inside information