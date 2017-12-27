Small Cap Value Report (Wed 3 Jan 2018) - STAF, CLLN, NXT,
Good morning, and happy new year! It's Paul here.
It's another quiet day for results/trading updates.
Many thanks for the continued input from readers, in the comments sections after these articles. It's very useful & worthwhile, often adding information that Graham & I may not be aware of. I'm keen to see this develop more, as feedback I'm getting places a lot of importance on the quality of reader comments here. I think that here at Stockopedia we've already got a reputation for having the highest quality reader comments of any mainstream UK investing site. So it would be great to see that lead grow in 2018 to become unassailable!
On to today's news.
Staffline (LON:STAF)
Share price: 989p (down 2.1% today, at 08:30)
No. shares: 27.8m
Market cap: £274.9m
Staffline, the Staffing and Employability organisation, today issues a trading update for its financial year ended 31 December 2017.
It's an in line result for the year;
The Board is pleased to report that the Group expects to deliver full year results in line with market expectations.
Other points;
Revenue of c.£962m for 2017, up 9% on 2016 (slightly short of £1bn long-term target, which doesn't really matter). Note that much revenue is pass-through - i.e. wages of contractors.
Staffing division is doing well.
Other activities sounds a bit mixed;
PeoplePlus, the Employability, Skills and Justice Division, has also made good progress, continuing to win new contracts as well as benefiting from its focus on improved margins, helping to offset reduced activity from the run off of the Work Programme.
I'm a bit concerned about the last point - I thought that the Work Programme (A govt scheme to get unemployed people back to work) was going to be extended with new contracts. So there's a question mark over that.
Results for 2017 are due out on 24 Jan 2018 - that's a superbly quick reporting schedule - why can't all companies produce their preliminary results this quickly? In my experience, rapid reporting is nearly always a sign of a well-managed business, with strong financial controls. The opposite is also usually true - slow reporting means that a company probably isn't very well managed.
Private investor presentation - Staffline also impresses for treating its private shareholders with equal…
Views on BNN statement would be interesting Paul seems to again back up your avoid overseas companies mantra.
Thanks
Good morning Paul and happy new year, looks like the new years resolutions are going well :-). My news years resolution is to put in more effort in to investing despite the fact that I am circa 90% in cash (been a bit lazy recently as a result).
Re BNN, I don't really know much about the company and the Stockopedia page has no current data, but looking at the Sept 2nd data (see the print drop down menu) Stockopedia were bang on describing the company as Highly speculative, Small cap, Sucker stock giving a Stockrank of 1 despite it allegedly having £10m in cash.
Best wishes to all for a healthy and prosperous new year.
In reply to clarea, post #4
Hi clarea,
I don't want to waste any time looking at BNN Technology (LON:BNN) - just looks like yet another dodgy Chinese AIM stock.
Several years ago, when publications like IC were promoting Naibu & Camkids as great value stocks, I came to the conclusion (published here at the time) that the figures didn't look real, and therefore it was safest to avoid ALL Chinese AIM stocks, and pretty much all overseas-based AIM companies (with a few honourable exceptions, such as Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) ). That approach saved me & readers, plenty of money.
Sadly, plenty of overseas companies export their fraud to London, because they can get away with it here.
Regards, Paul.
The 'collusion' of certain City based promotors, Nomads etc in supporting many of the China based companies should be a warning for any of their future efforts to bring companies to AIM.
Paul - absolutely agree with your point on more companies making investor presentations accessible to private investors. Investor presentations are useful in providing an overview of the company and also the integrity of management. In addition, access to IPO admission documents should be made available prior to trading commencing to allow private investors the same access to information as institutions.
Why has £LON:BON gone down while other retailers have went up in sympathy with £LON:NXT ?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #6
be great to see BMUS hit 4million.
do you think the selling has been finished on Cloudcall (LON:CALL) by that seller you mentioned was cashing out. I have no way of checking this information... im thinking the price now could provide a good entry point back into this.
thanks
Paul, re Staffline, you say:
"A possible reason for STAF seeing its PER reduced could be worries about E.European workers going back home. Weaker sterling is likely to cause a bit of that effect. I suspect that any hurt feelings are Brexit are probably wearing off by now. Indeed, like so many Brexit-related scare stories, there seems little to no truth in predictions of a mass exodus of foreign workers. I saw some statistics recently which showed that there had not been any exodus of EU workers at all from the UK."
What seems to be happening is more subtle. Some E, Europeans worked in the UK for much of the year and then went back to their home countries for a few months before returning - with the lower pound and also the sense of not being wanted, it seems that some/many are looking for other countries to go to. Of those here for a few years, some are returning (and would have done, Brexit or no Brexit); but others who might have come are tending to favour other Northern European countries. (Those hurt feelings about Brexit? Ask those subject to racist abuse from Little Englanders aroused by Brexit.)
So I agree with you - there does not seem to be a mass exodus of EU workers. But Britain is in the process of exporting about 1% of economic growth to the EU (according a recent FT article: cost of Brexit to the UK in lost economic activity: about £350 million a week) - and workers, migrant to otherwise, follow the money.
Possibly because Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) has been weak on online sales and that's where Next (LON:NXT) made up their numbers. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is up I see.
Also BON's share price was much stronger over the previous past few days than NXT's.
With regard to Next (LON:NXT), although the news is good I remain cautious. Some things that come to mind....
1. There’s always going to be some natural variability in sales figures from one year to the next even with everything else being pretty much equal. So although we can breathe a sigh of relief that results are better than expected, it is only a narrow beat and so could be natural variation rather than any indicator of having turned a corner.
2. They say cold weather drove sales. This is a bit worrying for two reasons. Firstly it was something outside their control that caused the improvement, so not repeatable unless the weather by chance has the same pattern in the future. Secondly, presumably in previous winters they have sold this winter clothing more in January than in December on the basis of December being warmer and January colder. So have this December’s good winter clothing sales simply been pulling forward sales that would otherwise have occurred in January so this growth is not real it is just timing?
3. High growth in online sales. That’s great, but we know that there is a higher level of returns with online sales. The phenomenon of people buying two or three different sizes of the same item and returning the ones that don’t fit. Presumably they make a provision for that based on historical data, but reporting this soon will mean there is less visibility of the returns rate from Yuletide internet sales. It might be better or worse than provided for but has to be a potential risk that could come back to bite if the returns rate has drifted up.
I take on board the strong points that this is a very effective cash cow so why not milk it as a share holder. However, that is affected by market sentiment and Mr Market is pretty skittish at present so I am staying out of this one for now.
In reply to tjl, post #9
I dare say profit taking - up 30% in a month - (a YAY ME moment) and was tempted to get out and wait to get back in (a BOO ME moment), but still pretty cheap.
Paul any comments on SEEing machines Fundraising for January 10th 2018.
Ian.
In reply to pj8, post #11
Ooo PJ8 looks to me that you have strong issues here that may not be entirely Staffline (LON:STAF) related. You also seem to have access to surveys of which I have not seen.
If I may follow your little wander off topic though, of course Brexit will reduce economic activity. If you make trading harder with your biggest and nearest trading partners, as well as reducing your 'clout' on the world stage that will be the case. Brexit was never about short term economics which were always going to be pretty tricky. It was never about that surely. It was about 'going off on our own'
(Sold Staffline (LON:STAF) last July over concerns about the general outlook)
In reply to pj8, post #11
Pretty anecdotal, but I knew a Pole who had lived in the UK for around 11 years - his brother remains settled here with kids house etc. My friend is an HGV/crane driver and he and his wife decided just after the referendum to return to Poland. They returned last summer and I had a text from him at Christmas, saying he found a similar job in Poland without any problem, and that he finds the working environment less stressful and his general quality of life higher in Poland than the UK. He certainly would not have said that 11 years ago when he moved over here.
The reality is that the world has changed. The E European economies have outperformed the UK over the past 10 years. The advantages of moving to the UK from E Europe just are not as marked as they were 10 -15 years ago. Brexit, growth in racist abuse, impact on the economy etc is just speeding that process along. So in the context of STAF and worries about the impact of reduction in numbers of E European workers I would say those worries are soundly based.
Peter
Hey Paul. John Lewis figures can be found here I think:
http://www.johnlewispartnership.co.uk/financials/weekly-figures/archive.html
I don’t like it when these discussions diverge onto political points that have less and less to do with discussion about stocks as the thread goes on. But I will just interject with data to clarify what has been said about migration.
Relying on anecdotes is not a good way to assess what is happening with migration. The official figures may not be especially accurate but they are better than anecdotes. EU net migration to the UK in the year to June 2017 (latest figures) was 107,000.
In reply to Graham Ford, post #19
True but it's a bit more complicated than that, in the context of the ongoing discussion.
The breakdown of net immigration from across the EU is:
(ONS Migration Statistics).
Clearly the most startling reduction is in the EU8 figures covering Poland, Estonia, Hungary, Lativia, Lithuania, Slovakia , Czech Republic and Slovenia, which were near zero, although the EU 15 figure is also statistically significant.
It's a bit too simplistic to just blame Brexit - improving economic conditions in most of those countries is having an effect as well. However, the main difference is that the numbers of people coming here looking for work have dropped, people coming to the UK with a definite job have remained more or less unchanged.
On a tangential note about our misunderstanding of statistics I was amused today to see that the average Brit believes that 47% of the UK is densely built on. The actual figure is 0.1%.
timarr
In reply to peterg, post #17
Peter,
Perhaps I am misinterpreting your comment but I moved to this country as an Indian immigrant (barely able to speak English) at the age of 7 and have lived in 4 cities and two countries within the UK
Brexit or no Brexit, I refuse to entertain the idea that the UK is a racist country, certainly not one with anywhere close to 17m racists.
With respect to Poland, I dare say there was a rather large march that indicates the country is not that open and welcoming - Sad that the 60k people get coverage as opposed to the 37.3m people who did not
In reply to timarr, post #20
Hi timarr
" I was amused today to see that the average Brit believes that 47% of the UK is densely built on. The actual figure is 0.1%. "
Around 35% of the UK population lives in major and large cities (ONS classification and data). So if you take a UK wide poll, your statistics do not surprise me.
STAFF Private Eye (No 1459, 15/12/17) has an article about a Staffline subsidiary, PeoplePlus, which recently bought EOS Works. EOS controls (their word) Warwichshire & West Mercia Community Rehabilitation Company, which PE says is being 'looked at' by the Chief Probation Inspector. Is this related to the 'run off of the Work Programme'? The article gives some detailed criticism of Staffline's management of its probation services. A question here for the Investor Presentation?