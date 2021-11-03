Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - I have a bit of a rant against Numis & brokers generally, who presided over the day 1 flop of this demerger.

Jack's Section:

Nightcap (LON:NGHT) - 'significantly ahead' trading update brought forward ahead of final results scheduled for the 15th of November. The portfolio has roughly doubled in size to c20 sites after a placing and acquisition of Adventure Bar Group. The short term 'invest in bars' thesis is obvious but which operators go on to create enduring value is harder to say, which makes me more cautious given the valuations we are seeing. Trading is certainly strong here, though.

Additional comments from Paul about NGHT follow Jack's section.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul's Section

I've now corrected yesterday's report, as originally I'd put the wrong number in for the share count on Hostmore (MORE), sorry about that. Thanks to Boilermaker & SurreySteve for flagging my error. I forgot to add on the new shares being given to management.

Obviously Day 1 of the demerger was a flop. I did tell the company that it would need to promote the shares to private investors, since both TGI and Hotter Shoes are consumer stocks. But they didn't, and Numis…