Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - I have a bit of a rant against Numis & brokers generally, who presided over the day 1 flop of this demerger (and the grotesque £11m advisor fees)

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) - an in line trading update reassures. Increased 2022 earnings seem likely, as its markets recover from pandemic disruption. A new recyclable packaging product, ReZorce piques my interest. Potentially interesting.

Wilmington (LON:WIL) - an in line trading update. This seems a decent business, at a reasonable price.

Chill Brands (LON:CHLL) - a dismal Q2 trading update, with minimal revenues. The company doesn't reveal how much cash is left in the bank. Risk:reward looks terrible.

Nanoco (LON:NANO) - rather frightening results for FY 07/2021. There's just enough cash left to keep the big litigation against Samsung going. No evidence that it's a viable business, with only £2.1m revenues reported for the year. Just a complete gamble, why take the risk?

Jack's Section:

Nightcap (LON:NGHT) - 'significantly ahead' trading update brought forward ahead of final results scheduled for the 15th of November. The portfolio has roughly doubled in size to c20 sites after a placing and acquisition of Adventure Bar Group. The short term 'invest in bars' thesis is obvious but which operators go on to create enduring value is harder to say, which makes me more cautious given the valuations we are seeing. Trading is certainly strong here, though.

Additional comments from Paul about NGHT follow Jack's section.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) - shipbroker benefitting from favourable conditions. The valuation looks modest considering, but it's a cyclical business and trends can always revert. The group is streamlining operations, disposing of non-core operations, and wants to double in size over the next few years. All in all, it looks interesting, but I do think there are risks to pay attention to as well.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be…