Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) - another material profit upgrade here, with frontlist consumer titles performing well in February. BDR remains small but has beaten its 2016 targets and improves the group’s growth potential in future. Probably worth spending more time on.

Shepherd Neame (OFEX:SHEP) - the UK’s oldest brewer is listed on Aquis and I’m not convinced of the growth prospects, but there is some useful readacross for other businesses with exposure to London footfall. As we move away from lockdowns inflation becomes more of a concern, but at least these businesses can now trade normally again.

Strix (LON:KETL) - mixed results. Adjusted profit is up, but margins are down due to cost headwinds. The company is pushing through price increases, so we will see how Strix fares in an inflationary environment. The FY25 target of doubling revenue remains intact and the valuation is becoming more attractive but, given the shorter term risks and challenges, I’m staying neutral for now.

Share price: 392p (+7.4%)

Shares in issue: 81,608,672

Market cap: £319.9m

Trading update for the 12 months ending 28 February 2022

Revenue is expected to be comfortably ahead and profit materially ahead of upgraded market expectations for the year ended 28 February 2022. This follows a similar…