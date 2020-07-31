Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

Many thanks to Jack for covering yesterday.

There are loads of results out today, presumably to meet the 6 month deadline for 31 March period ends?

Timings

Update at 14:18

Update at 17:39 - today's report is now finished.

Agenda

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - interim results - my favourite share, and one which many readers hold, so despite not being a small cap, I'll look at this, as usual. I think we can do a victory lap, and push the noses of the shorters into their mess! :-)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) - trading update

N Brown (LON:BWNG) - trading update

Air Partner (LON:AIR) - half year results to 31 July 2020

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) - Major contracts & trading update

Plus anything else that there's time for & looks interesting. Please remember I cannot cover everything, and dull things like in line with expectations updates, don't really add any value. I'm looking for unusually good or bad things, where we can make some money, or avoid losses.

Buy the dip, or sell the rally?

A strategy of buying the dip, has worked incredibly well for many years now. I think it's one of the reasons that the market rally from the March lows this year seemed to get out of hand in the USA. As we know, the US market tends to set the tone & the direction for UK markets too.

As mentioned at the time, I hedged my portfolio back in Jan 2020 with some large shorts on US indices. It was a bumpy ride, but thankfully that worked very well, with profits from the shorts more than offsetting the heavy losses on my UK small cap shares. Sometimes people asked me why I blindly held onto things like Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and French Connection (LON:FCCN) whilst they dropped 90% or more. The answer is because I'd hedged the positions, and that was the strategy I planned. Although, with hindsight, I didn't realise how bad the losses would be, and obviously it would have made sense to ditch them, but never mind. Both…