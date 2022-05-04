Good morning, it's Paul & Jack with you today.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Joules (LON:JOUL) (I hold) - yet another profit warning, from this very disappointing share. The CEO is leaving, probably a good thing - I think it needs a more hard-nosed rag trader to sort out the basics here, and strip out bloated overheads. Net debt is under control. I'm obviously frustrated with poor performance at Joules, from self-inflicted wounds. But with a tiny market cap, this could multibag on a recovery, or bidding interest.

Jack's section:

Wynnstay (LON:WYN) - I hold - ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the disruption of supplies from Russia means Glasson Grains continues to experience substantial one-off gains. As a result, FY22 profit should be ahead of expectations. These conditions won’t persist forever though, and the stock is close to all time highs, so valuation is a consideration.

Mpac (LON:MPAC) - increasing operational challenges due to macro conditions, but trading is in line and the prospects pipeline is ‘significantly above the previous year’. Longer term prospects remain positive. The shares spiked down recently before recovering, so perhaps one to watch in case something similar happens again.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

36p (down 33% at 08:20)

Market cap £41m

Board, Strategic & Trading Update (profit warning)

This must be the third profit warning in the last…