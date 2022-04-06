Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here for Wednesday's SCVR.

StockSlam - I was really sorry to hear that tonight's StockSlam (register here) is to be the last for a while, due to lack of interest from private investors. What a great contrarian signal though! People were queuing up to enthusiastically talk about their favourite shares last year when they were over-priced, but now many shares have dropped in price by half, or more, people are in hiding! In my experience, when investor sentiment is this negative, it lays the groundwork for excellent future gains. Remember BLASH (buy low, and sell high) - easier said than done of course.

Director buying - something I've noticed of late, is that lots of smaller caps are putting in strong rebounds, often after some Director buying. There have been lots of examples recently. Just yesterday, Victorian Plumbing (LON:VIC) (which is on my watch list) shot up about 17%, after a Director bought a decent amount of shares. It was immaterial to his total holding, but seemed to trigger a stampede of buying from other investors. I reckon this is a nice theme right now, and worth taking note of. Buying on the opening bell, after a big Director buy, could be lucrative, either as a trigger for a possible turning point, or just for a short term trade, whatever floats your boat & makes money! So it's worth scrutinising the RNS for Director buys right now, as they seem particularly price-sensitive, more so than usual I think.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Sosandar (LON:SOS) - a cracking trading update, ahead of expectations, moving into EBITDA profits in H2. Plenty of cash, so another fundraise looks unlikely. I think this is looking very good as a long-term hold.

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) (I hold) - an in line update for FY 3/2022. This car dealer is differentiated, in operating online, and from physical car supermarket sites, selling nearly new cars only. Fwd PER pf 12 looks cheap, considering its ambitious expansion strategy.

Jack's section:

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) - another hit to investor confidence with a profit warning today as a result of weaker sales mix and increased manufacturing costs. The Ukraine conflict is leading to more customer enquiries, which could boost FY23, but FY22 will likely come in below expectations. I view the shares as uninvestable…