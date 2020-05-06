Hi, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

I'm writing this late on Tuesday evening, because feedback has been very positive when I write about the general Macro/Covid situation, and subscribers seem to like something new to read first thing in the mornings, understandably. I'm a night owl, so it's difficult to balance all this because there are so many distractions when the market is open, even when I have managed to crank my brain into action in the mornings. Hence writing macro stuff late at night suits me well. I'll try to do this once or twice per week in these SCVRs in future, when there is something to discuss.

Embarrassing error - can't remember if I've mentioned it, but I feel a bit of a fool for putting in an incorrect link in Monday's SCVR, which I thought was CNN, but was some mickey mouse website with a similar name. Sorry about that, and thanks to readers who pointed it out. That said, the headlines & commentary in UK newspapers are no less ridiculous very often - e.g. market plunges or collapses, now seem to apply to moves of c.1%!

Macro/Covid news & views

In these unprecedented times, I keep an A4 pad by me, and often jot down interesting snippets from the press, news, and CNBC. Here are the latest snippets, with my additional comments, as I'm trying (as we all are) to work out what's going on, and where it might take us. After all, that has to guide our investment decisions. Even if your approach is "do nothing", that still implies that you've decided the outlook isn't too bad, and should recover back to normal in a reasonable timescale.

In no particular order then;

UK furlough scheme

Press reports say it was intended for 3-3.5m people, but the actual number of people has turned out to be about double that. If the scheme stops, then many companies would have no choice but to make a large number of those redundant. Hence we could conceivably looking at unemployment shooting up to multiple millions. For this reason, I don't see any choice in the Government extending the scheme beyond the end of June.

Apparently the Chancellor is working on a scheme to extend/modify the scheme, so I'm watching out for news on that. Any scheme to pay people to sit at home doing nothing,…