Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) - sparkling interim results, and Finncap raises full year forecast by 21% (and still seems conservative to me). Terrific business, generating loads of cash, and still looks cheap to me. That assumes a continuing positive macro backdrop of course, as this is a cyclical business.

My notes from recent webinars from Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) and Altitude (LON:ALT) - which I thought might be useful for anyone who is time poor, and can't watch the recordings themselves. Key points only, and my personal interpretation, so not intended to be a comprehensive regurgitation of the webinars.

Accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) - trading update. A strong recovery in revenues back to pre-pandemic levels, guidance raised. EBITDA also "significantly ahead" of market expectations. Guides that costs will rise. I remain sceptical about this company, but I'm not a tech investor, where different rules apply.

Jack's Section:



Augean (LON:AUG) - Solid results from Augean, whose business is highly regulated and discourages competitors. There is an ongoing tax dispute which has previously put investors off but the direction of travel here is positive. Two bids for the company has been received but the share price remains above these levels, so there is some hope of further offers.



M Winkworth (LON:WINK) - franchised estate agency active in the London property market. Business has been booming ahead of the halting of stamp duty but the company is well positioned longer-term and is sensibly managed. It's very small though - prohibitively so for those hoping to buy in scale - but useful readacross for the market.

Tissue Regenix (LON:TRX) - has a history of equity dilution but new management brings a greater focus on product commercialisation and cost reduction. There is a backlog of elective surgeries and the group has expanded capacity just in time to meet potentially strong demand in the year ahead. Cash burn remains a concern though, making this a high risk investment.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research…