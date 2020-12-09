Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

I finished off yesterday's report - here is the link - in the evening, with new sections on;

On to today's company announcements, as follows;

Sdi (LON:SDI) - Interim results (done)

Creightons (LON:CRL) - Half year report (done)

Dialight (LON:DIA) - a trading update that tells us hardly anything about trading!

Photo-me International (LON:PHTM) - Trading update

.

Share price: 100p (pre market open)

No. shares: 97.8m

Market cap: £97.8m

Interim Results

SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted Group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, is pleased to announce another strong set of results and solid operational progress for the six months to end October 2020.

To recap, here are my notes from the trading update on 22 Oct 2020. Trading was said to be above current market expectations, albeit boosted by one-off covid-related contracts. Expectations for the following year were not raised. The share price has been very strong recently, rising from 68p to 100p since the last update. Is it fully valued now, I wonder?

Another acquisition, of Monmouth Scientific Ltd, was announced on 3 Dec 2020.

Key figures from today's interims -

H1 revenue grew 23.4% to £14.13m (of which, 7.7% was organic growth)

Adj PBT up 52% to £3.03m - impressive!

Adj EPS up 45% to 2.47p

Negligible net debt of £0.34m

The following suggests that covid seems to have been significant in the profit growth achieved - this needs to be quantified really, to give us the full picture, as it’s one-off business, as the company has mentioned before -

While maintaining safe working conditions, the Group has adapted to changing patterns of demand and has dramatically increased capacity and output in areas where its products could contribute to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic…



during this pandemic, some of our companies have been awarded large one-off contracts to supply equipment to help test for, or treat, COVID-19. These contracts have ensured that the Group is trading broadly in line with forecasts set prior to the…