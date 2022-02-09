Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) - a cash bid approach, from a Kuwaiti infrastructure company at 510p (52% premium) looks very appealing. However, the Board rejects it, saying it's opportunistic & undervalues the company.

335p (pre market open) - mkt cap £294m

Rejection of Unsolicited Approach

Big news here for MNZS shareholders - the company has received a 510p cash takeover bid (up from previously, apparently undisclosed 460p cash bid) from a Kuwaiti infrastructure group called Agility. Agility’s shares are listed on the Kuwaiti & Dubai financial markets.

Having a quick look at the investor relations section of its website, Agility looks a credible bidder - and offering a full cash bid for MNZS, it’s not mucking about. 510p is a generous 52% premium - likely to be very tempting for MNZS shareholders.

I can’t see any previous announcements about a takeover approach, so it’s surprising that MNZS does not seem to have informed shareholders about the previous bid at 460p. This once again highlights how unsatisfactory the UK rules on takeover bids are - where shrouding bid approaches in secrecy seems to be the Takeover Panel’s main objective, with disclosure to shareholders only required if someone leaks it to the press. How ridiculous is…