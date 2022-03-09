Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds.

The futures are indicating a rebound day today. The big question is whether the market is starting to form a bottom, or whether it's just a bounce in the downtrend. We've got no idea at this stage, so answers on a postcard please. I'll (Paul) be getting my chequebook out, with some early purchases of bargains on my watchlist. Selectively, I think there are some really attractive buying opportunities out there right now.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

A brief comment on 3 takeover deals which have recently failed.

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) - superb 2021 results, in line with the update in Jan 2022. Lots to like here, and shares seem irrationally cheap.

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - briefly covered yesterday as looking a bargain, the price has moved up today on publication of excellent 2021 results, a solid outlook, bulletproof balance sheet, and news of both a special divi & buyback. This is right up my street, an excellent value share in my view.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) - looks very wobbly, down 50% today on news of revenues falling short, and that it's run out of cash. Fundraising imminent, so expect considerable dilution. Uninvestable for me.

Jack's Section:

Stv (LON:STVG) - strong FY21 results and a confident outlook for FY22. This remains an intriguing property - Scotland’s most popular television channel and the fastest growing UK broadcaster video on demand service - but the operating enterprise is dwarfed by its pension schemes, which could be a deal breaker for investors.

.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR…