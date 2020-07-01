Good morning, it's Paul here, with the SCVR for Weds. Please feel free to leave your comments from the 7am start of the RNS, whilst I write up the main report throughout the morning and early afternoon.

To get you started today, here's the link to yesterday's SCVR, which significantly exceeded market expectations with 10 companies covered in total! I added 5 more after lunch, covering: STAF, WGB, TRAK, SYS1, and TST, in addition to the other 5 companies I wrote about in the morning (VNET, D4T4, SOLI, DRV, COG).

Lookers (LON:LOOK) - shares suspended due to failure to publish 2019 accounts by 30 June. I might be mis-remembering, but I thought the company had secured an extension to the publication deadline? Maybe not.

Malvern International (LON:MLVN) - shares resume trading today, after a near-death experience. Small fundraising recently secured. New CEO brought in. Everything will hinge on how it can re-start operations. Very high risk, I'm not going to revisit this one, having got it wrong previously.

Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) - a quick update. A NED has bought £19.4k-worth of shares. The CEO's husband has also just bought £20k of shares. That's helpful.

Also, Gromley and I were swapping our fag packet forecasts yesterday, in the comments section. I've now got an up-to-date broker note, which suggests a loss of £(5.5m) for FY 01/2021. This is based on a revenue assumption of -30% for the full year, which seems overly cautious to me, given that it was -35% in the first 5 months during covid. Although thinking about that, covid would have probably only affected about 3 out of those 5 months, so sales were probably down a lot more than -35% in April & May. Anyway, we have a range of forecasts, with a broker at £(5.5m) loss, Gromley at breakeven, and me at a £(3-4m) loss.

Share price:…