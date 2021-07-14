Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with the SCVR for Wednesday. It's September already - that's summer gone then.



Paul's section:



Volex (LON:VLX) (I hold) - Ops Director's wife spends £238k buying shares at 390p in the market - a hefty vote of confidence in the company.

Eckoh (LON:ECK) - A very brief in line with expectations trading update. Looks expensive, and note that broker forecasts have been falling this year.

Churchill China (LON:CHH) - Interim results reflect the part-closure of the hospitality sector, but more recent trading is now ahead of pre-pandemic levels. That's very encouraging, so I can see why the share price has been strong this year. Lovely balance sheet. Overall though, it's too expensive to interest me, with recovery fully baked into the current price.

Roland's section:



John Menzies (LON:MNZS) - this aviation services specialist has reported half-year profits ahead of 2019 even though air travel hasn’t yet made a full recovery.

Severfield (LON:SFR) - this steelwork group has reported a record order book and trading in line with full-year expectations. Is there still further to go?

Paul's Section

415p (yesterday’s close) - mkt cap £634m

Director Purchase

This caught my eye last night - a hefty Director buy, from the wife of Volex’s Chief Operating Officer, who…