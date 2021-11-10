Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Gyg (LON:GYG) - profit warning yesterday, but not enough information is provided to properly assess the situation, now a large customer seems to have gone bust.

Renold (LON:RNO) (I hold) - strong interim results, and Finncap reinstates full year forecasts. Looks cheap, but remember to adjust for the large pension deficit. I'm very pleased with progress here, the turnaround seems to have worked well.

Jack's Section:

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) - growing software company focused on Rail and Traffic data. Notes from call with management now included. Worth investigating.

Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) - strong revenue growth and the group continues to invest for the future, although there's a loss after tax, and cash burn is a consideration. Progressive ups its FY22 and FY23 forecasts, but the valuation looks high given that Zoo still has to prove the profitability of its business model.

Paul’s Section

50p (down 14%) - mkt cap £23m

Trading Update (profit warning)

We already knew that there were uncertainties over contracts at this superyacht painting company. Major shareholder, Harwood Capital, pulled out of a takeover bid recently, over contract uncertainties, which we reported about here on 29 Oct 2021.

I’d like to be able to…