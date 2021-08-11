Morning all, it's just Paul here today, with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Today's report is now finished.

Restore (LON:RST) - (from yesterday) - RST has successfully fought off a semi-hostile takeover approach from Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) - results for FY 04/2021, look good. The valuation has come down to a more reasonable level. Sound balance sheet & cashflows. This share looks interesting to me on a quick review of the numbers, and could be worth readers doing your own more detailed research.



Rps (LON:RPS) - Interim results are nothing to write home about, with increased profits coming from cost-cutting rather than revenue growth. Balance sheet still quite flimsy, although helped by a placing last year which increased the share count by 20%. One for sector experts I think, as there's nothing much in the figures or outlook to excite me.



Woodbois (LON:WBI) - poor interim results from this AIM-listed African timber company.



Hostelworld (LON:HSW) - multiple issues with this share, so I'm steering clear.



490p - mkt cap £669m

Bid talks off

Marlowe (LON:MRL) announced yesterday that it does not intend to make an offer for Restore, as acceptable financial terms could not be agreed. RST mounted a spirited defence of its independence, with most of…