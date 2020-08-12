Good morning, it's Paul here. I'm late with the placeholder, as my alarm didn't go off. Apologies for the inconvenience.

The only additional share I want to flag from yesterday, is a trading update from upmarket wallpaper & furnishings group, Walker Greenbank.

Today's report is now finished.

Share price: 45p

No. shares: 71.0m

Market cap: £32.0m

(I'm long)

Trading Update

Walker Greenbank PLC (AIM: WGB), the luxury interior furnishings group, announces its half year trading update for the six months ended 31 July 2020.

Note the unusual H1 period end, 31 July. The next year end is 31 Jan 2021.

Covid - significant impact in H1 (as already reported, so no surprise there)

Improving trend since April, gaining momentum

H1 sales down 28% on LY (strikes me as not too bad, in the circumstances)

Core licensing revenues down 10% (OK)

Third party order book good, and demand growing

"Robust" liquidity - £19.5m headroom, including bank facilities (that's good, but it is not disclosed how much creditors have been stretched (e.g. VAT, payroll taxes)

Outlook for H2 uncertain

H1 results to be published in Oct 2020

My opinion - I think that's satisfactory. We all know H1 will be a write-off, due to lockdown, for this and many other companies,. Therefore the focus should now be on how well companies are recovering. WGB sounds as if things are improving, but the company has withheld the figures (e.g. it could have told us the month on month trend of performance, but decided not to).

All in all then, this is a bit of a nothing update, as a reader commented yesterday. Nothing much of concern, but inadequate information to properly ascertain how the company is performing. I'm not very happy about that.

Overall, I don't think this update makes me want to buy more, or sell any. I'm happy to hold for hopefully further recovery. A few years back, this share settled around 200p, and seemed rock solid at that level. It's now under a quarter of that level, after a few mishaps. £32m mkt cap seems very low for a nice collection of brands, with great heritage, and licensing revenues from the historic back catalogue of e.g. William Morris famous designs. I wonder if it could be a bid target, at the currently bombed out valuation?