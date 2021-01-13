Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Timings - I have to be finished by c.1pm today.

Agenda -

I wrote the first 3 sections last night, to clear up some of the backlog.



Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) - Trading statement for 2020

Churchill China (LON:CHH) - Full year (2020) trading update

Carr's (LON:CARR) - Trading update (19 weeks to 9 Jan 2021)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) - Trading update for 2020

Asos (LON:ASC) - Trading update - I've reviewed this because of read-across for BOO (I hold) update due out tomorrow.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) - Q3 (Oct-Dec 2020) trading update

Wey Education (LON:WEY) - Trading update for first 4 months (Sept-Dec 2020) of FY 08/2021

.

403p - mkt cap £193m

Trading Statement

Quartix Holdings plc, a leading supplier of subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Period").

The Board is pleased to report that it expects revenue, profit and free cash flow to be in line with current market forecasts1



[1] The Board believes that consensus market expectations for 2020, prior to this announcement, were as follows: revenue: £25.9m; adjusted EBITDA £7.9m; free cash flow: £5.3m.

Actual results (pre audit) are very similar, at £0.1m below expectations for revenue & adj EBITDA, close enough to be a rounding error, so that’s fine.

Many thanks for the footnote, providing us with market expectations figures, but it would have been useful to also provide the EPS result in this RNS.

I’ve got a consensus forecast of 12.3p EPS for 2020, whereas Finncap’s latest note says 13.1p adj EPS for 2020. Using the latter, that gives a PER of 30.8 times FY 12/2020 earnings - quite pricey, given the lack of profit growth in recent years - this share is on a growth company rating, but isn’t really growing overall (decline in insurance business offsetting growth in fleet business) as you can see from the graphs below.

.

.

Quartix repaid the furlough monies to the Govt, and is up-to-date with VAT. Good stuff, that’s the right thing to do.

Customer churn (“attrition rate”) seems…