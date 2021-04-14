Good morning, Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Paul -

Renold (LON:RNO) (I hold) - in line trading update for FY 03/2021. Order intake recovered, and has ended the year up. Renold has proven itself to be resilient in FY 03/2021, and net debt greatly reduced. Big pension deficit though, which sucks out £5m p.a., hence why market cap is so low. Too low, in my opinion.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) (I hold) - I go into quite a bit of detail on the business model (which I think is very good). An in line update for the half year to 31 March 2021. Judging from the company's previous results presentation slides, I think existing forecasts look far too conservative, because there's a big pipeline of Build To Rent projects for the next 3 years. One for long-term investors, not punters!

Jack -

Mission (LON:TMG) - Improving results for this cyclical marketing small cap. Negative NTAV but net debt is down and the pipeline is strengthening.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

21.8p (pre market open) - mkt cap £47m

Trading Update

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, today issues a trading update covering the year ended 31 March 2021 (the "Year"), ahead of the preliminary results announcement for the Year on 8 June 2021, together with the completion of a small bolt on acquisition in the UK.

Acquisition - very small, but Renold is paying a maximum of £0.6m, to bolt on £0.2m p.a. additional operating profit. Small, but good! Apparently the industrial chains market is very fragmented, so Renold could become a consolidator (or a bid target itself).

Trading overall - is in line with expectations -

The recovery in both order intake and revenues has continued and trading for the Year has been in line with the Board's revised expectations, as announced in the Company's trading update on 13 January 2021.

Checking my notes here from 14 Jan 2021, Renold said that it expected H2…