BBC Radio 4 - "All Sewn Up"

This was a BBC investigative programme, aired on Radio 4 at 8pm on 13 Oct. A reader kindly flagged this up to me, so I listened to it & took notes, which follow below. It mentioned Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold), hence my interest. If BOO doesn't interest you, then please move on to the next section. I'm not entering into any discussion about why I cover BOO. I cover it, and always will. End of!

NB. As I hold shares in Boohoo (LON:BOO) I'm not impartial. I've formed a view on the Leicester supply chain issue, and obviously as I've bought more shares in BOO, then my view is that the recent share price weakness is a buying opportunity, and the supply chain issues do not in any way impact the value of the shares long-term. The company has recently reported record trading, despite the best efforts of the media to tarnish the brand.

My view remains this: BOO has admitted there are failings in its Leicester supply chain, and has already announced extensive ways to rectify the situation.

This is roughly what the Radio 4 programme said (main points I jotted down whilst listening to it, together with my comments). Apologies for any errors or omissions;

Leicester supply chain - allegations

Separate investigations by journalists Paul Kenyon & Ashley McCartney, who narrated the programme.

Evidence of money laundering & VAT evasion (systemic fraud, endemic) in the Leicester garment factories, which supply some of the UK's fast fashion retailers. NB all factories are independent companies, not owned by retailers. No evidence that retailers are aware of illegal practices.

Spinney Hills district of Leicester LE5 is powerhouse of fast fashion manufacturing - supposedly 1,500 hidden "dark" factories operating in secret, with VAT fraud key to the "impossibly low prices" they charge.

Case study - Mr Nagra, Rose Fashions

A civil action which blew the lid on dodgy practices in Leicester garment manufacturing industry

Select (High Street retailer with 170 shops) was the customer. They did not know a VAT scam was operating, and they paid full price, including VAT, unaware that Rose Fashions Ltd was generating fake invoices at inflated prices, through shell companies.

Shell…