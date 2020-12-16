Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday. It's a quiet news day (Edit: actually it's not, a load more came through after my initial trawl! End of edit) , so I've messaged Jack to say that I should be able to handle things solo today, and make some inroads into the backlog list.

.

Timing - Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Capita (LON:CPI) - Agreement to sell Education Software Solutions for up to £400m - helps very strained balance sheet

Driver (LON:DRV) - I review the results for FY 09/2020, published yesterday

Superdry (LON:SDRY) - Directorate changes, and waffle about the (not very convincing so far) "brand reset"

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) - Trading update - ahead of expectations. Looks a nice little company.

Epwin (LON:EPWN) - Positive trading update

Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) - Half year results are in line, and the outlook sounds encouraging



.



43p - mkt cap £720m

This complex, low margin outsourcing group briefly dipped into small cap territory in October, but along with many other bombed out shares, bounced strongly in November on positive vaccine news, in what fund manager Keith Ashworth-Lord recently described as a “dash for trash”!

I want to follow up on it, because I covered Capita’s Q3 trading update here on 10 Nov 2020, and was quite shocked at how weak its balance sheet is - one of the worst I’ve seen, with NTAV negative at £(1.6)bn. Therefore a large equity fundraising will be needed at some point - hence shareholders are hostages to that being done on reasonable terms. If it’s bungled, and results in large dilution, then that could damage existing shareholders. Why take that risk?

There were going concern and bank covenant problems. So despite its size, I saw this share as very high risk.

A lot hinged on the pending disposal of its Education Software Solutions business. The good news (announced Mon 14 Dec 2020) is that an agreement has been signed with a credible buyer, Montagu Private Equity, to sell ESS for an enterprise value of up to £400m, with £298m payable on completion, expected in early 2021.

This certainly reduces risk at Capita, once it completes, which looks likely…