Jack's section:

Ra International (LON:RAI) - H2 Covid disruption means FY EBITDA has halved to $7m. The order book has also dropped by 50% year-on-year due to delays to contracts, and the group is moving away from commercial opportunities as a result. The valuation looks cheap on the face of it, and trading could recover, but the shares are illiquid and the update lacks detail, so I’m happy to remain on the sidelines for now as it looks high risk.

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) - an encouraging rebound in trading for this digital out of home specialist. The group has spent an awful lot of money on acquisitions, and Covid has obviously had an impact, so underlying progress is difficult to gauge. It could be that an enlarged group is poised to rapidly become much more profitable, but it remains a relatively unknown entity for me so I’m currently neutral. There's an ongoing strategic review as well and the company has received offers for a potential sale, so we could hear news on that front at some point.

Roland's section

Filta Group (LON:FLTA) - a recommended all-share offer from Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) values Filta at a shade under 171p and looks almost certain to succeed. I think this could be a logical and reasonably priced deal, assuming both businesses are able to maintain historic rates of growth.

Arbuthnot Banking (LON:ARBB) - this unusual family-controlled banking group has issued a brief trading statement confirming a strong end to 2022. The Stockopedia metrics present a mixed picture, but I think the group’s record suggests it might be worth further research for patient long-term investors.

