Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds.

Book recommendation - several friends have suggested The Art of Execution to me, by Lee Freeman-Shor.

I tried the audiobook, and found it full of contradictions. However, I found a nice spot at a pop-up beach bar in Bournemouth last night, and found the same book on my kindle. I read a quarter of it, and thought it was excellent. Maybe more for traders than long-term investors? However, still full of pearls of wisdom, much of which is based on statistical analysis of several years' worth of trades from top fund managers. I won't spoil it by giving anything away, it's just an excellent book that I think many of you will find useful, and enjoy reading. I certainly picked up some tips on how I can improve my investing performance.

Timing - TBC

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - strong trading & beating market expectations for this year & next year. Still looks cheap to me.

Jack's Section:

to follow shortly

(I hold)

290p (last night’s close) - mkt cap £110m

Trading Update

ScS, one of the UK's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings, today issues the following trading update for the 46 weeks ended 12 June 2021.

SCS has an unusual July year end, so this looks like an unscheduled update.

PR summary - no less than 3 of them, all of which are delightful for shareholders -

Current trading very strong and the Board now expects FY21 to be ahead of market expectations

Outlook for FY22 substantially better than current market forecasts

Resumption of dividends with interim dividend declared today

A table of like-for-like (“LFL”) order intake (NB not the same as revenues, due to the time lag in making product to order) is provided. I’ve highlighted below the more relevant comparison column, with uninterrupted trading in FY 07/2019. Whereas the middle column (comparing 2021 with 2020) is a bit of a red herring, as the eye-catching +370.8% is comparing re-opening this year, with lockdown 1 last year, so best ignored I think.

.

I’ve highlighted that this year was (13.1%) down on 2019 at the H1 stage. The latest figure has improved a bit to (9.5%) year-to-date (“YTD”).…