Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Weds.

Book recommendation - several friends have suggested The Art of Execution to me, by Lee Freeman-Shor.

I tried the audiobook, and found it full of contradictions. However, I found a nice spot at a pop-up beach bar in Bournemouth last night, and found the same book on my kindle. I read a quarter of it, and thought it was excellent. Maybe more for traders than long-term investors? However, still full of pearls of wisdom, much of which is based on statistical analysis of several years' worth of trades from top fund managers. I won't spoil it by giving anything away, it's just an excellent book that I think many of you will find useful, and enjoy reading. I certainly picked up some tips on how I can improve my investing performance.

Timing - today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - strong trading & beating market expectations for this year & next year. Still looks cheap to me.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - a strong trading update from its main investment, TGI Fridays. Sales since re-opening are running +12.5% on 2019 comparables, despite restrictions on trading. I remain bullish on this, seeing it as a cheap entry into two forthcoming floats, TGI Fridays and Hotter Shoes.

Nwf (LON:NWF) - correction re last week's SCVR.

Gateley Holdings (LON:GTLY) - the company has been hit by a computer hack, but at this stage it doesn't sound too serious. Introduces uncertainty, and might induce some punters to bank profits?

N Brown (LON:BWNG) (I hold) - big increase in potential liability from Allianz legal dispute. I'm worried about this, and thinking about exiting from this position.

Studio Retail (LON:STU) (I hold) - Capital Markets Day coming up, with ambition to grow revenues to £1bn. Could be interesting.

Renold (LON:RNO) - (I hold) - accounts publication date is delayed, for the second time.

Jack's Section:

Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) - FY21 figures more or less as expected, with growth opportunities going forward. But a reduction in customer activity as lockdowns ease hits the share price and makes sustainable growth rates harder to gauge for now.

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR)…