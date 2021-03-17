Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Paul:

Anpario (LON:ANP) - good final results, but shares look pricey after a strong run up recently (like so many other things).

Tribal (LON:TRB) - Preliminary results - an earnings miss at adj EPS level, which is glossed over. Weak balance sheet. I'm not keen any more.

Science In Sport (LON:SIS) - 2020 results - in line with the January trading update. Reduced losses, and looks potentially interesting now breakeven is possibly within reach.

Jack:

Hostelworld (LON:HSW) - Covid disruption continues but cost controls and June 2020 share placing should see this OTA through

Paul’s Section

Mello Tuesday was very interesting last night, a 3-4 hour investment webinar all about gold & other miners. I never invest in this sector, because it’s so difficult to pick the winners from all the dross. Also I feel that some sector knowledge is needed, which I don’t have. That said, I found the presentations by Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) and Afritin Mining (LON:ATM) very interesting.

For me (Paul) though, I think too much of it is guesswork, and having a business with lots of capital (it’s very expensive to start, and maintain a mine), which sells a product with an almost random selling price, subject to wild swings from boom to bust, just doesn’t appeal to me.

All very interesting though, and I can see why a lot of subscribers here like low PER producers (as opposed to speculative explorers). Plus of course so many shares in the natural resources sector have done tremendously well in the current “everything rally” as one commentator describes it. I’ve probably missed the boat, so think I’ll stick to my knitting, rather than branching out into the resources sector.

612p - mkt cap £142m

Final Results

Anpario plc (AIM:ANP), the independent manufacturer of natural sustainable animal feed additives for animal health, nutrition and biosecurity is pleased to announce its full year results for the twelve months to 31 December 2020.

