Cmc Markets (LON:CMCX) - figures as expected, quite a sharp decline following once-in-a-generation conditions in 2020, when people were forced to stay at home and handed money from governments. The shares have subsequently fallen and there are strategic growth initiatives in place so worth monitoring, although regulatory risks are always a concern.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) - good update from a high margin, growing company trading ahead of expectations. The share price has increased significantly, so further upside depends on sustained earnings per share growth. There are some attractive business characteristics and growth prospects here. Cyclical risks remain but shareholders have so far been well rewarded for holding.

Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) - extremely risky special situation. Supply chain issues have deteriorated in Q4 and the financial position remains precarious despite a highly dilutive £30m fundraise. Bank support is key now, and further dilution is possible. A sustainable recovery could present quite a lot of upside but for now I'm waiting for more detail in the full year update on 8th December.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) - ahead of expectations. The share price has lagged some others in building materials, so there's scope for a rerating. Past performance has been fairly pedestrian and the group is working on growth initiatives to address this.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions.