Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - decent revenue growth in H1 of +19.5%, although online sales in the EU have plunged due to supply difficulties re Brexit. Guides to >£4.0m EBITDA for this financial year ending 31 Jan 2022. Tons of cash in the bank, so expansion self-funding. Looks quite good to me, worthy of deeper research I think.



Tricorn (LON:TCN) - announcement today indicates that business likely to be put into administration & sold to the highest bidder. Hence a 100% wipeout for shareholders is likely.

72p (pre market open) - mkt cap £56m

Half Year Trading Update

ANG produced a record profit, in its results for FY 01/2021. Jack reviewed the numbers here.

No doubt fishing will have been stimulated by lockdowns, and receipt of Govt support measures, so it will be interesting to see if stronger performance is sustainable in more normal conditions in future?

Today’s update -

Angling Direct plc (AIM: ANG), the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer, provides an update on trading for the six months ended 31 July 2021 (H1 2022).

The table (below) for H1 revenue growth raises a few questions. Online growth shot up 47.6% in H1 LY, as I would expect from the…